Area prep football roundup: Parkston topples No. 2 Groton Area

The Trojans ran the ball 49 times for 221 rushing yards and threw for another 144 yards, outgaining the Tigers 365-196. Kyler Holzbauer had 87 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns and added 40 receiving yards, while Dawson Semmler ran for 82 yards on 14 carries and a score. Running back Blake Bietz had 102 all-purpose yards, including a 54-yard catch.

Parkston quarterback Kellan Culbert was 6-for-7 passing for 144 yards and added a rushing touchdown. Jordan McKean and Brady Albrecht each had six tackles in the win for Parkston.

For Groton, Bennett Shabazz had 86 rushing yards on 20 carries but was picked off twice, one by Holzbauer and another by Semmler. Trevon Tuggles had 56 rushing yards and a touchdown and Luke Thorson made eight tackles.

Parkston (5-3) and Groton Area (7-1) await their playoff opponents and will play Tuesday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

P: Blake Bietz 6 pass (Brayden Leischner pass from Kellan Culbert)

P: Culbert 2 run (Bietz run)

Second quarter

P: Dawson Semmler 5 run (run failed)

P: Kyler Holzbauer 6 run (run failed)

Third quarter

G: Trevon Tuggles 1 run (pass failed)

Fourth quarter

P: Holzbauer 4 run (Culbert run)

G: Bennett Shabazz 15 run (Shabazz run)

Statewide scores

Aberdeen Roncalli 35, Mobridge-Pollock 0

Alcester-Hudson 46, Avon 14

Baltic 62, Irene-Wakonda 13

Bennett County 50, St. Francis Indian 0

Bison 60, Faith 16

Bon Homme 15, Canistota 12

Brandon Valley 31, Aberdeen Central 6

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 17, Sioux Valley 14

Britton-Hecla 54, Tri-State 22

Burke/South Central 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

Castlewood/Estelline 28, Arlington/Lake Preston 14

Chamberlain 52, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 12

Chester 35, Parker 0

Clark/Willow Lake 70, Florence/Henry 19

Colman-Egan 52, DeSmet 6

Colome 44, Scotland 0

Corsica/Stickney 56, Gayville-Volin 6

Dakota Valley 42, Wagner 6

Dell Rapids 56, Lennox 14

Douglas 42, Belle Fourche 14

Edgemont 34, Crazy Horse 14

Elk Point-Jefferson 27, Flandreau 19

Hamlin 40, Deuel 6

Harding County 48, Lemmon/McIntosh 6

Harrisburg 27, Yankton 7

Herreid/Selby Area 55, Eureka/Bowdle 0

Howard 40, Hanson 14

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 28, Northwestern 6

Kimball/White Lake 36, Platte-Geddes 8

Langford 59, Tiospa Zina Tribal 0

Lead-Deadwood 20, Custer 14

Lyman 42, Kadoka Area 32

Madison 61, Milbank Area 22

McCook Central/Montrose 50, Sisseton 12

Miller 33, Leola/Frederick 16

Mitchell 59, Huron 0

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46, Garretson 28

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 41, Elkton-Lake Benton 8

Pierre 55, Sturgis 16

Pine Ridge 32, Little Wound 12

Potter County 50, Sully Buttes 14

Rapid City Central 26, Rapid City Stevens 23

Red Cloud 69, Crow Creek 0

Sioux Falls Christian 25, Tri-Valley 22

Sioux Falls Lincoln 31, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 28

Sioux Falls Washington 35, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 28

Spearfish 21, Hot Springs 7

St. Thomas More 54, Todd County 0

Stanley County 48, Philip 8

Tea Area 47, Canton 24

Timber Lake 68, Lower Brule 32

Viborg-Hurley 30, Menno-Marion 12

Wall 64, New Underwood 12

Warner 35, Faulkton 6

Watertown 15, Brookings 7

Waverly-South Shore 31, Great Plains Lutheran 16

Webster 51, Dakota Hills 0

West Central 42, Vermillion 13

Winner 64, Jones County/White River 0

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 8

ARMOUR — Burke/South Central capped off its regular season by topping Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50-0 in Thursday night prep football action.

The game was called in the third quarter due to the 50-point mercy rule.

For BSC, Finn Hanson had 103 yards on six carries and two touchdowns and Vladik Johnson had 65 yards on five carries. Brock Karbo was 3-for-3 passing for 45 yards and a touchdown, with all three passes to Tyrone Minzer. The leading tackles was Hanson with six tackles.

The Cougars outgained TDA 209-96.

The Nighthawk offense was sparked by Hunter Stoltenburg's 55 yards rushing on six carries. Logan Fechner was the leading defender with three stops in the loss.

Burke/South Central ends the regular season at 3-5. Tripp-Delmont/Armour falls to 0-8.

Scoring summary

First quarter

BSC: Vladik Johnson 5 run (Johnson run)

BSC: Tyrone Mizner 41 pass from Brock Karbo (Johnson run)

BSC: Johnson 17 run (Mizner pass from Karbo)

Second quarter

BSC: Johnson 18 run (Mizner run)

BSC: Finn Hanson 7 run (run failed)

BSC: Mizner 1 run (kick failed)

Third quarter

BSC: Hanson 68 run

Bon Homme 15, Canistota 12

CANISTOTA — Bon Homme ended Class 9AA No. 1 Canistota's 19-game win streak with a 15-12 win Thursday in Canistota.

Chase Kortan's fourth-quarter touchdown run from nine yards out was the decisive score. Kortan had 45 yards rushing on seven carries and added 34 yards on five catches. Quarterback Bryce Scieszinski was 9-for-18 passing for 70 yards and ran for another 40 yards. Mace Merkwan and Joey Slama each had nine tackles in the win, with Kortan and Colin Adams making interceptions.

For the Hawks, Scott Jolley was 11-for-22 passing for 120 yards and had 51 rushing yards on 17 carries. Jacob White Lance had 77 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown and Tristan Pierce had 52 yards. Jolley led the team with nine tackles.

Canistota outgained the Cavaliers 343 to 178 but committed three turnovers to Bon Homme's two.

Bon Homme (5-3) and Canistota (7-1) are both in the 9AA playoffs on Tuesday, with both teams hitting the road for their opener.

Scoring summary

Second quarter

C: Austin Thu 1 run (pass failed)

Third quarter

BH: Bryce Scieszinski 68 fumble return (Josh Crownover kick)

C: Jacob White Lance 16 run (run failed)

Fourth quarter

BH: Chase Kortan 9 run (Kortan pass from Scieszinski)

Corsica-Stickney 56, Gayville-Volin 6

CORSICA — Top-ranked Corsica-Stickney ran up 429 yards of total offense and cruised to a perfect regular-season record Thursday with a 56-6 prep football victory over Gayville-Volin.

The game—which was 36-6 at halftime—was called in the fourth quarter due to the 50-point mercy rule.

The Jaguars had 247 yards on the ground but Landon Bruinsma led the passing attack with a 7-of-8 passing performance, 182 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Bryce Plamp had seven carries for 66 yards and a touchdown, Cordel Menning had nine carries for 65 yards and a touchdown. Clayton Menning had seven carries for 52 yards and a touchdown, while Jayden Barse had seven carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Christian DeLange had five tackles for C-S.

For the Raiders, Grant Rice had five carries for 17 yards and a rushing touchdown and he was 3-for-10 passing for 46 yards, as G-V had 83 yards of offense. Jacob Hirsch had seven tackles for the Raiders.

Both teams will open the playoffs on Tuesday, with the Jaguars (8-0) at home in the first round of the Class 9B bracket and Gayville-Volin (6-2) playing in the 9A bracket.

Scoring summary

First quarter

C-S: Hunter Johnson 15 pass from Landon Bruinsma (Bryce Plamp run)

C-S: Cordel Menning 1 run (run failed)

Second quarter

G-V: Grant Rice 3 run (conversion failed)

C-S: Cole Gerlach 63 pass from Bruinsma (Cordel Menning run)

C-S: Bruinsma 7 run (Johnson pass from Bruinsma)

C-S: Plamp 40 run (run failed)

Third quarter

C-S: Clayton Menning 7 run (run failed)

C-S: Jayden Barse 9 run (run failed)

Fourth quarter

C-S: Barse 3 run (Barse run)

Kimball/White Lake 36, Platte-Geddes 8

PLATTE — Kimball/White Lake finished the regular season by defeating Platte-Geddes 36-8 in prep football action on Thursday night.

Seth Kirsch once again carried the load for the WiLdKats as he picked up 117 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries. John Taylor contributed 31 rushing yards while adding another 45 yards and a touchdown on 2-of-3 passing.

Platte-Geddes received solid contributions from both Xavier Marshall and Peyton Nelson. Marshall gained 61 yards on 14 carries, while Nelson chipped in 50 yards on 13 carries.

Kimball/White Lake end the regular season at 4-4, Platte-Geddes finishes with a record of 2-6.

Scoring summary

First quarter

KWL: Seth Kirsch 3 run (conversion good)

Second quarter

KWL: Carter Frederickson 28 pass from Josh Taylor (kick good)

KWL: Devon Munsen 1 run (kick good)

Third quarter

KWL: Kory Peters 11 run (kick good)

KWL: Chandler Frederickson 9 pass from Dylan Monen (kick good)

Fourth quarter

PG: Riley Hoffman 6 run (conversion good)

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 46, Garretson 28

GARRETSON — Mount Vernon/Plankinton overcame three lost fumbles on the night to defeat Garretson 46-28 in Garretson.

MVP outgained Garretson 363 yards to 168 on the ground, spearheaded by Devin Rihanek's 119 rushing yards and one touchdown on eight carries. Jesse Hastings added another 96 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Hayden Schmidt only threw six passes, but he completed four of them for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Shay Gibson delivered a solid performance for Garretson as he led all Blue Dragon rushers with 77 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, while also throwing for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, Hayden Haak had 13 stops on the night for MVP. Josh Thomas recorded 10 tackles for Garretson.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton ends the regular season at 7-1. Garretson finishes at 3-5.

Scoring Summary

First quarter

G: Shay Gibson 19 rush (pass failed)

Second quarter

MVP: Jesse Hastings 2 rush (Dane Rihanek run)

MVP: Hastings 53 pass from Hayden Schmidt (pass failed)

G: Gibson 2 rush (Marc Rattenborg run)

MVP: Devin Rihanek 51 rush (Hastings run)

Third quarter

G: Rattenborg 6 rush (run failed)

G: Keisean Deehr-Thornton 6 pass from Gibson (Deehr-Thornton pass from Gibson good)

MVP: Hastings 18 rush (Hastings run)

MVP: Jacob Clark 68 pass from Schmidt (Hastings run)

Fourth quarter

MVP: Hastings 15 rush (Schmidt run)

Alcester-Hudson 46, Avon 14

AVON — Alcester-Hudson topped Avon 46-14 in the regular season finale for both teams on Thursday night.

Alcester-Hudson outgained the Pirates 421 yards to 301 yards, but Avon turned the ball over four times on the night which proved to be the critical difference in the contest.

Samuel Jensen sparked the Cubs with 132 passing yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 132 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.

Avon received 65 rushing yards from Jacob Cihak on seven carries. Tate Wynia scored a rushing touchdown to go with 28 yards on 12 attempts. Jimmy Schuurmans hauled in 36 yards on four receptions to lead all Pirate receivers.

Alcester-Hudson wraps up its regular season at 3-5. Avon closes its season with a record of 2-6.

Scoring summary

First quarter

AH: Logan McConnell 6 rush (pass failed)

Second quarter

AH: McConnell 7 rush (run failed)

AH: Samuel Jensen 17 pass from Eli Skoglund (pass failed)

AH: Logan McConnell 65 pass from Jensen (pass failed)

AH: Jensen 17 rush (McConnell run)

Third quarter

AH: Gavin Doering 24 pass from Jensen (run failed)

Fourth quarter

Avon: Tate Wynia 6 rush (Tyler Kopp run)

AH: Jadon Micke 60 rush (Trent Rus run)

Avon: Kory DeJong 5 rush (conversion failed)

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 17, Sioux Valley 14

BRIDGEWATER — In a battle between two of the top teams in Class 11B, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan topped Sioux Valley 17-14 on Thursday in prep football action.

BEE ran for 226 yards on 47 carries, including 178 yards on 35 rushes from Cole Gassman, who had a 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give the Seahawks a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Sam Arend added 50 yards rushing on 11 carries and a touchdown run. A 20-yard field goal by Jesse Grosdidier with 1:58 left in the third quarter put BEE up 17-7 for what would be the eventual game-winning score.

Jaysten Riggs led the way with 10 tackles for BEE and Colton Plagmann had nine tackles, with Jamin Arend and Dustin Weber each making seven stops.

For Sioux Valley, Matt Larson had 68 yards rushing on 12 carries and Alec Bultje had 119 yards passing on 10-of-19 attempts. Nick Strasburg had 74 yards receiving on five catches. Larson had a game-high 16 tackles, Brennan Stoltenberg had 13 stops and Nick Strasburg had 10 tackles.

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan and Sioux Valley each finish the season at 5-3 and will play in Tuesday's playoff opening round.

Scoring summary

First quarter

SV: Chance Goodfellow 4 pass from Alec Bultje (Brennan Stoltenberg kick)

Second quarter

BEE: Sam Arend 4 run (Jesse Grosdidier kick)

BEE: Cole Gassman 9 run (Grosdidier kick)

Third quarter

BEE: Grosdidier 20 field goal

Fourth quarter

SV: Cole Gross 32 pass from Bultje (Stoltenberg kick)

Dakota Valley 42, Wagner 6

WAGNER — Dakota Valley racked up 394 yards as they downed Wagner 42-6 in the season finale for both teams on Thursday night.

Robert Rosenquist powered the Panther offense by rushing for 149 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Luke Schmitt posted 234 passing yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers in the victory.

For Wagner, Colton Frei rushed 16 times for 32 yards and added another 55 yards on 7-for-18 passing in the loss. Jce Faulkner threw the lone touchdown pass on his lone completion for 11 yards.

Dakota Valley concludes the regular season with a record of 5-3. Wagner's season ends at 1-7.

Scoring Summary

First quarter

DV: Robert Rosenquist 3 rush (Connor Roper kick)

DV: Rosenquist 53 rush (Roper kick)

Second quarter

DV: Bryce Schroeder 89 pass from Luke Schmitt (Roper kick)

DV: Luke Johnson 31 pass from Luke Schmitt (Bennett Chesterman pass from Luke Schmitt)

WAG: Colton Frei 11 pass from Jace Faulkner (run failed)

Third quarter

DV: Rosenquist 1 rush (kick failed)

DV: Nick Voichahoske 2 rush (Roper kick)

Lyman 42, Kadoka Area 32

KADOKA — Lyman outlasted Kadoka Area 42-32 in a high-scoring game on Thursday night.

Carter Collins delivered three touchdowns for the Raiders on the ground while rumbling for 94 yards on 22 carries. Jesse Schindler tallied one passing touchdown on 8-for-11 passing for 175 yards.

AJ Bendt led Kadoka as he scored all five touchdowns for the Kougars. Four of those touchdowns came on the ground as he totaled 119 yards on 22 carries. Bendt threw the ball for an additional 142 yards and one touchdown.

Lyman closes the regular season at 4-4. Kadoka Area ends the season at 2-6.

Scoring summary

First quarter

K: AJ Bendt 9 rush (run failed)

L: Carter Collins 6 rush (Jesse Schindler run)

K: Bendt 4 rush (Reese Sudbeck pass from Bendt)

L: Tate Wagner 72 pass from Schindler (run failed)

Second quarter

L: Collins 6 rush (Collins run)

K: Bendt 5 rush (pass failed)

L: Collins 11 rush (Wagner pass from Schindler)

Third quarter

L: Schindler 67 kickoff return (run failed)

K: Sudbeck 34 pass from Bendt (run failed)

Fourth quarter

L: Schindler 3 rush (run failed)

K: Bendt 2 rush (pass failed)

Chamberlain 52, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 12

CHAMBERLAIN — Twenty-eight unanswered points in the second half allowed Chamberlain to pull away from Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 52-12 Thursday in prep football action in Chamberlain.

The Cubs had 511 yards of offense, including 333 yards passing from Jazz Dominguez, who threw for five touchdowns. Carson Powers hauled in five of those passes for 135 yards, including three for touchdowns. Dodge Knippling added six catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Isaac Hawk had 94 yards on 11 carries for the Cubs and a touchdown. Nash Hutmacher and Knippling had 12 tackles, with Hutmacher adding a sack and three tackles for loss.

For the Braves, Fritz Frost had 103 receiving yards but Cheyenne-Eagle Butte couldn't take advantage of four Chamberlain turnovers, while C-EB turned the ball over three times and gained 219 yards.

Chamberlain closes the regular season at 6-2, while C-EB ends the regular season at 5-4.

Scoring summary

First quarter

C: Carson Powers 18 pass from Jazz Dominguez (Dominguez run)

CEB: Fritz Frost 81 pass from Harley Neigel (conversion failed)

Second quarter

C: Dodge Knippling 45 pass from Dominguez (Marc Schwenk run)

CEB: Calvin Traversie 1 run (conversion failed)

C: Powers 42 pass from Dominguez (Knippling run)

Third quarter

C: Knippling 6 pass from Dominguez (conversion failed)

C: Isaac Hawk 17 run (conversion failed)

Fourth quarter

C: Powers 51 pass from Dominguez (conversion failed)

C: Safety

C: Marc Schwenk 22 run (Knippling run)

Colome 44, Scotland 0

COLOME — Layton Thieman threw for 159 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Colome Cowboys to victory over Scotland 44-0 on Thursday night in Colome.

The Cowboys picked up another 140 rushing yards from Kelly O'Bryan on 16 carries. Holden Thieman reeled in three catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Matt Campbell powered the defense with 11 tackles and one fumble recovery.

No statistics were reported for Scotland.

Colome finishes the regular season at 7-1, while Scotland ends the regular season at 4-4.

Scoring Summary

First quarter

C: Jackson Kinzer 11 pass from Layton Thieman (O'Bryan pass from L. Thieman)

Second quarter

C: Kelly O'Bryan 3 rush (O'Bryan pass from Thieman)

C: Holden Thieman 30 pass from L. Thieman (run failed)

Third quarter

C: H. Thieman 22 pass from L. Thieman (O'Bryan run)

C: Kinzer 16 pass fro L. Thieman (run failed)

Fourth quarter

C: O'Bryan 17 pass from L. Thieman (L. Thieman run)

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 8

FORESTBURG — Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central rolled over Hitchcock-Tulare 52-8 to conclude the regular season for both teams.

In the win, the Blackhawks racked up 344 yards compared to 140 for the Patriots.

Trent Kingsbury scored two touchdowns on 2-of-4 passing for 76 yards for the Blackhawks. John Witte compiled 166 yards on 10 carries while scoring three touchdowns. Witte also caught the lone touchdown pass on a 51 yard reception.

Zach Binger had a good night for the Patriots as he threw for 51 yards and one touchdown in the loss

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central concludes the regular season with a 5-3 record. Hitchcock-Tulare falls to 0-8 on the year.

Scoring Summary

First quarter

WWSSC: Logun Feistner 81 punt return (John Witte run)

WWSSC: John Witte 38 rush (Trey Weber pass from Trent Kingsbury)

WWSSC: Wyatt Stevens 25 pass from Kingsbury (Drew Olinger pass from Kingsbury)

HT: Ty Hofer 20 pass from Zach Binger (Binger run)

Second quarter

WWSSC: Witte 7 rush (run failed)

WWSSC: Witte 74 rush (Feistner run)

WWSSC: Witte 51 pass from Kingsbury (run failed)

Third quarter

WWSSC: Ryan Poyer 16 run (pass failed)

McCook Central/Montrose 50, Sisseton 121

SISSETON — McCook Central qualified for the playoffs by picking up a 52-12 victory over Sisseton on Thursday night.

No statistics were reported for this game.

McCook Central/Montrose wraps up the regular season at 4-4. Sisseton ends their season with a record of 1-7.