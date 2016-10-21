With playoffs on the line, Howard delivers big win

The Tigers aren't going home.

Behind five touchdown runs from sophomore running back Michael Hofer, Howard secured a spot in the Class 9B playoffs Thursday night in a 40-14 win over Hanson.

"I told everybody this week that this was our playoff game," Howard coach Pat Ruml said. "We were 0-4 early in the season and nobody expected this or gave us a chance, especially with only 12 players."

That motivation was evident in Hofer, who rushed for 164 yards and scored three times in the first half.

"We had to win and we really wanted it and we did," Hofer said, crediting his teammates. "I just followed my blockers and they really did a good job tonight."

The opening quarter was a defensive battle and was scoreless. The Tigers drove deep into Hanson territory twice only to see the Beaver defense stop Howard and take over the ball on downs.

After forcing a Hanson punt, Howard took at over at their own 35 yard line. Seven plays later, Hofer scored the first touchdown on a bruising 31-yard run, putting Howard up 8-0.

Later in the quarter, Howard drove to the Hanson 19-yard line, only to fumble with Hanson recovering with under a minute left. The Beavers, on the first play, returned the favor with a fumble of their own and the Tigers recovered at the Hanson 21.

Hofer then proceeded to score on a nine yard run and Howard led 14-0 at halftime. The Tigers received the kickoff to open the second half and went on a 5-play 62 yard drive the saw quarterback Mitchell Kramer hit Gavin Erickson-Reisdorfer on a 50 yard touchdown pass.

Howard put the contest out of reach as Hofer scored from four yards out giving the Tigers a 28-0 advantage.

Howard (3-5) was also led by Erickson-Reisdorfer with four receptions and 110 yards.

The Tigers had 50 rushes for 250 yards and were 9-of-14 passing for 164 yards, totaling 414 yards of offense. Aidyn Feldhaus had five tackles and one sack for Howard.

For the Beavers, coach Jim Haskamp said his team just couldn't move the ball well enough to win.

"We couldn't move the ball offensively and that's something we'll have to look at," Haskamp said. "I thought we did pretty well defensively. We just got tired. That's going to happen when you can't move the ball and you're always on defense."

Landon Sapp led the Beavers with a 62 yard kickoff return and a touchdown run of one yard.

Hanson (2-6) rushed the ball 33 times for 87 yards and had 42 yards passing for 129 total yards.

Both teams will open the playoffs on Tuesday, with both teams at home for the first round.

Scoring summary

Second quarter

HOW: Michael Hofer 31 run (Mitchell Kramer pass to Gavin Erickson-Reisforfer)

HOW: Hofer 9 run (pass fail)

Third quarter

HOW: Erickson-Reisdofer 50 pass from Kramer (Hofer run)

HOW: Hofer 4 run (run fail)

HAN: Landon Sapp 62 kick return (run fail)

Fourth quarter

HOW: Hofer 3 run (pass fail)

HOW: Hofer 17 run (pass fail)

HAN: Sapp 1 run (Thomas Arend pass from Donnie Weber)