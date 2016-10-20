Winner wins with heavy hearts

But on Thursday night, it was all about No. 66.

Playing with a heavy heart after Wednesday's death of teammate Taylor Watzel, the Warriors put together another dominating performance over the Wolverines.

"This is a really big win for us, considering what has happened here the last couple days," Winner senior Cameron Kuil said. "It has been hard on all of us, hard on the community. We just looked forward to coming out here tonight."

The community was rocked by the death of the sophomore lineman/linebacker. He died on Wednesday during a farming accident.

With Watzel in their hearts, it was business as usual for the No. 1 Warriors.

"It felt good, I think for everybody to get out and just have some sense of normalcy and clear our minds and just play," Winner coach Dan Aaker said.

The Warriors were still thinking of Watzel before, during and after the game. Watzel's No. 66 jersey was on display on the Winner sideline, fans signed a large poster in honor of Watzel before the game and there was a moment of silence before kickoff.

"We are a family," Winner junior Ty Bolton said. "We stay strong and we know what had to be done. We never lost focus and we did it all for him."

The Warriors bolted out to a commanding 56-0 lead after the first quarter and added another touchdown in the second quarter. The game was called at halftime due to the 50-point mercy rule.

"I thought we played really crisp," Aaker said. "That is why I am really proud of our guys. It is not easy to get mentally focused in this short notice, but I thought they handled that really well."

Winner handled things well on the field. The Warriors scored eight touchdowns on 24 total plays, racked up 265 yards, forced four turnovers and did not allow the Wolverines (2-6) to get a first down.

"I knew that the energy was going to be there," Aaker added. "I knew they obviously wanted to play for Taylor."

Kuil scored two rushing touchdowns and had 68 rushing yards. Bolton, Matt Smither, Jayden Schroeder, Kayleb Brozik and Riley Calhoon each had a rushing touchdown. Calhoon added a 54 yard punt return for a touchdown.

Bolton intercepted two passes and Kuil also had an interception.

Winner will now play in the Class 11B playoffs, starting on Tuesday. The Warriors are the defending state champs.

"We have to be ready to go and stay crisp," Aaker said. "That is kind of what we build up to right now and now it's what the whole season is about."

But on Thursday night, it was about remembering Watzel.

"It has been a long two days," Aaker said, "but we have a strong community. We have strong players and our prayers and thoughts are still to the Watzel family and they are our No. 1 priority."

W 56 8—64

JC/WR 0 0—0

Scoring summary

First quarter

W: Cameron Kuil 15 run (Jayden Schroeder run)

W: Kayleb Brozik 16 run (Schroeder run)

W: Kuil 55 run (Isaac Naasz pass from Drew DeMers)

W: Riley Calhoon 54 punt return (Calhoon run)

W: Schroeder 17 run (Calhoon pass from DeMers)

W: Ty Bolton 28 run (Kuil run)

W: Calhoon 5 run (Carter Brickman run)

Second quarter

W: Matt Smither 2 run (A.J. Roubideaux pass from Carter Brickman)