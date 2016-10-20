Selland, a standout basketball player for the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks was picked as the South Dakota's girls winner, along with St. Thomas More's Lucas Julian, a standout boys cross-country athlete for the Cavaliers.

Selland, who intends to play women's basketball at South Dakota State University, is guaranteed to receive at least a $1,000 scholarship for being recognized as a state winner. To qualify for the award, students must have a 3.0 grade-point average or better, be proven leaders and role models within their school and community and participate in at least one major school sponsored sport. One senior male and one senior female from each participating school will be selected as a school winner. From there, they proceed to the state and finally to the national level.

The ten national finalists, five senior males and five senior females, will be announced on November 7. National Finalists receive an invitation to the Wendy's High School Heisman Weekend, including the National Awards Banquet in New York City, a gold medal, and a Wendy's High School Heisman National Finalist Heisman patch. The event is held in conjunction with the award of the college football Heisman Memorial Trophy.

In addition to Selland, Parkston's Logan Mahoney was among the South Dakota boys state finalists.