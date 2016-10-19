Waddell was second in the 100 backstroke in :54.18 seconds. Waddell was also a member of two relays teams for the Gophers. She was on the 200 medley relay team that finished second with a time of 1:40.58. Waddell was on the 400 freestyle relay team that placed third in 3:24.42.

The Gophers will host the University of Iowa this Saturday.

Gottlob helps SDSU upset No. 1 NDSU

Salem native and South Dakota State senior defensive lineman Shayne Gottlob recorded a tackle in the Jackrabbits' 19-17 upset win over No. 1 North Dakota State last Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota.

Gottlob has recorded five tackles (one for loss) and a forced fumble in four games this season.

Parkston's Wes Genant also played for the Jackrabbits in the win. The true freshman has been playing offensive line for SDSU.

The Jackrabbits (4-2, 3-0 Missouri Valley) will host Youngstown State this Saturday during their annual Hobo Day game.

Stangeland seeing time with Crookston

Mitchell graduate Kayla Stangeland has played in all 14 games for the Minnesota-Crookston women's soccer team this season.

The Golden Eagles are 2-11-1 overall and 1-9-1 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Stangeland, a midfielder/forward, has started three games for Crookston. She has logged two shots, including a shot on goal. The former Kernel has played 459 total minutes for Crookston.

Stangeland and the Golden Eagles will host the University of Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State this Saturday and Sunday.