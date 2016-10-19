No. 2 Kernels rivalry ready

"It's going to be a rivalry game," MHS head coach Kent VanOverschelde said. "It seems we bring out the best in our opponents in those games and with that, we'll have to be playing our best."

Huron head coach Michael Schmitz said the Huron/Mitchell football game is one both teams look forward to.

"It seems between the two teams, there's such a good rivalry that no matter the records or what's going on, it's always a good game," said Schmitz, who is in his second year coaching the Tigers. "We want to keep it close, that's kind of the goal at first."

Recent history defends both coaches' statements as the Kernels escaped with a 16-7 victory last year and needed a goal line stand to outlast their rivals to the north 35-28 in 2014. The Tigers last beat the Kernels in 2013 (28-21) and the past three games between the two schools were all decided by one score.

Huron (4-4) is one of the most improved teams in Class 11AA this season and the Tigers' four wins this season are the most the program has had in more than a decade. This year, Huron has suffered narrow losses to Pierre (34-33 in overtime) and Yankton (14-7) and the team is coming off a 24-13 loss to Class 11AAA Sioux Falls O'Gorman last week.

"They play tough and physical. I've been very impressed with their line," VanOverschelde said about Huron. "They're going to be ready for us."

Mitchell (7-1) is riding a seven-game winning streak and the Kernels boast an impressive 310-108 point differential. The Kernels average 38.8 points per game and allow an average of 13.5 points.

"They are good," Schmitz said about the Kernels. "We have to play sound defense to stay with them. It's about being disciplined."

Leading Mitchell's offensive attack has been senior running back Spencer Neugebauer, who has 139 carries for 1,263 yards and 24 rushing touchdowns. The senior speedster is only 225 yards away from becoming Mitchell's all-time leading rusher.

Joining Neugebauer in the rushing attack has been Sam Michels, who has 67 carries for 456 yards and five touchdowns, and quarterback Kiel Nelson, who has 31 carries for 152 yards and one touchdown.

VanOverschelde said Nelson's addition in the running game has gave the offense an extra dimension.

"We need to continue to be confident and play physical," VanOverschelde said. "We seem to have the confidence to move the chains, no matter the situation or the down and distance."

VanOverschelde added the Tigers' defense will pose the Kernels with some challenges.

"Sam Kretschmar is one of the best linebackers we've seen all year," VanOverschelde said. "We'll have to pay special attention to where he's at on the football field."

Defensively for the Kernels, the unit is led by senior linebacker Cody Reichelt, who has a team-high 72 tackles and nine tackles for loss, while adding 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. Michels leads the team with four interceptions, while Neugebauer has three picks on the year.

"When we have a good game, we have a tendency to run the ball," Schmitz said about the Huron offense. "We have to be able to run the ball and keep them off balanced."

Senior quarterback Hyland Heinz heads the Tiger offense and he completed five passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns last week against O'Gorman.

"We know they have the ability to throw the football down the field and we're concerned with their screen game," VanOverschelde said. "We're just going to have to play good, solid football across the board. Block, tackle and take care of the football."

As it stands, both teams are locks to make the Class 11AA playoffs. The Kernels are the No. 2 team in the class with 43.000 seed points, while Huron is No. 6 with 39.625 seed points. The Tigers could finish the season anywhere from the No. 3 seed or the No. 7 seed, depending on their game with Mitchell and other games in the state.

"It's a really big," Schmitz said. "If we get a win out of this, it might get us a home playoff game. It's been close to 15 to 20 years since Huron's had a home playoff game."

For the Kernels, a win secures home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Even a loss likely doesn't bump Mitchell from the No. 2 spot, but the team wants to continue build on its successful season and enter the postseason with momentum.

"Our team's ability to stay focused has been the key," VanOverschelde said. "We have a shared vision and we want to be the best football team we can be when the season ends."

No. 2 Mitchell Kernels (7-1) at No. 3 Huron Tigers (4-4)

When/Where: 7 p.m. today at Tiger Stadium

Last meeting: Mitchell defeated Huron 16-7 on Oct. 22, 2015 in Mitchell.

Coaches: Mitchell's Kent VanOverschelde, 10th year; Huron's Michael Schmitz, second year.

Forecast: 47 degrees and clear at kickoff with east winds at 4 mph.

Notes: Mitchell enters today's game on a seven-game winning streak. ... The Kernels are ranked No. 2 in Class 11AA in the South Dakota Sportswriters Association poll, while Huron is ranked No. 3. ... The Kernels are averaging 38.8 points and 352.4 yards of total offense per game. Mitchell's defense is allowing 13.5 points per game. ... Huron is coming off a 24-13 loss to Class 11AAA Sioux Falls O'Gorman. ... Mitchell is currently ranked No. 2 in the Class 11AA seed points, while Huron is No. 6. ... The Kernels have won the last two meetings between the rivals. Huron last beat the Kernels in 2013 (28-21).

Mitchell's projected starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight)

Offense

QB: Kiel Nelson, 10, 6-2, 180

RB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185

RB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175

RB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190

WR: Jed Schmidt, 12, 5-11 175

TE: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205

RT: Spencer Mohr, 12, 6-4, 245

RG: Zeb Parsons, 12, 5-11, 230

C: Alex Klingaman, 12, 6-1, 210

LG: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240

LT: Chris Corbett, 12, 6-3, 299

Defense

DT: Spencer Morgan, 12, 6-2, 297

DT: Michael Horton, 12, 6-0, 235

DE: Kyle Foote, 11, 5-9, 170

DE: Damian Krogman, 11, 5-10, 170

LB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190

LB: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205

LB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185

LB: Briggs Havlik, 11, 5-9, 165

DB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175

DB: Connor Morgan, 12, 6-2, 180

S: Jed Schmidt, 12, 5-11 175

Special teams

P/K: Seth Paulson, 12, 6-0, 160

LS: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240

Huron's projected starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight)

Offense

QB: Hyland Heinz, 12, 5-10, 160

RB: Alex Hill, 11, 5-11, 175

FB: Nick Christensen, 12, 5-11, 180

WR: Clay Korkow, 12, 5-11, 145

WR: Tye Evers, 12, 6-5, 195

TE: Will Gross, 11, 5-11, 185

OL: Jackson Hook, 11, 5-11, 200

OL: Taner Sporrer, 11, 5-10, 290

OL: Bryce Steffen, 10, 6-1, 205

OL: Parker DeJean, 12, 6-2, 240

OL: Sam Kretschmar, 12, 5-10, 175

Defense

DE: Will Gross, 11, 5-11, 185

DE: Bryce Steffen, 10, 6-1, 205

DT: Jackson Hook, 11, 5-11, 200

DT: Parker DeJean, 12, 6-2, 240

LB: Sam Kretschmar, 12, 5-10, 175

LB: Tyler Lien, 12, 5-9, 175

LB: Nick Christensen, 12, 5-11, 180

DB: Hyland Hienz, 12, 5-10, 160

DB: Isaac Carr, 11, 6-1, 150

DB: Tye Evers, 12, 6-5, 195

DB: Alex Hill, 11, 5-11, 175

Special teams

P: Tye Evers, 12, 6-5, 195

K: Travis Kliensasser, 11, 5-8, 160