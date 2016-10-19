Kernels' Reichelt leading by example

Reichelt is one of the few players that sees plenty of action on both offense as a tight end, and on defense as a middle linebacker. He currently leads the Mitchell High School football team in tackles (72) and receptions (nine).

For head coach Kent VanOverschelde, Reichelt's abilities reflect his passion for the game.

"I've never heard Cody talk about any individual achievements, I think he just likes being around the football team and being a leader," VanOverschelde said. "(It's) his attitude and his love to play this game. He doesn't takes himself too serious, he just likes to go out and play."

As the team's middle linebacker he anchors the middle of the field is always hovering around the football. Leading the defensive front and center has been Reichelt, who leads the team in total tackles (72), tackles for loss (9.5) and assisted tackles (42). He also has two interceptions, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in eight games played this season.

The success comes on the heels of a breakout junior season, in which Reichelt recorded 85 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception. In 2016, the 6-foot-2, 205 linebacker has played a key role in helping the Kernel defense hold opponents to 13.5 points per game this season.

"I've learned that I play better when everyone else is playing well," Reichelt said. "When the linemen are shooting their gaps right and creating holes for linebackers to fill, it makes our job a lot easier."

The Kernel defense as a whole has been shining throughout season, from the defensive line to the secondary. Reichelt praised the Kernels for making the most out of practices and time in between games.

"The preparation before the game, watching film and knowing what the other team can do," said Reichelt about how he's been racking up the tackles. "Reading the play, running through your gaps and just making tackles."

While Reichelt has had a constant impact on defense, he's grown into a bigger threat on the Kernel offense. He's caught touchdown passes in back-to-back games, while remaining a solid blocker in Mitchell's stellar rushing attack. Reichelt leads the team with nine catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns, while aiding the offensive line in paving the way for 2,420 rushing yards this season.

"It says there's a reward for doing the little things right," VanOverschelde said about Reichelt's recent offensive contributions. "We might throw the football 5 to 10 times a game, but he's out there blocking on running plays. It's about trying hard on every play because you can make a difference."

Reichelt added he enjoys playing on the offensive side of the ball, despite being known as ball-hawking linebacker.

"I'm just doing what I can to help us win football games," Reichelt said. "Credit (quarterback) Kiel Nelson for throwing some great passes that are easy to catch."

As Mitchell (7-1) heads into its final game of the season against Huron at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Huron, expect to see No. 31 near the football as he has done all season.