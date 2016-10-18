Misiaszek making her mark with Tiger volleyball team

It was the first time the former Kernel had not played sports competitively. She grew up competing in volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field in high school.

"That was definitely missing," she said. "I missed volleyball at that point in time."

She talked with her father, Jim, about possibly coming back home and enrolling at DWU. Lindsay Wilber was named DWU's head volleyball coach in December 2013 and immediately welcomed Misiaszek to the team for the 2014 season.

"I looked at her stats from high school and I was like, well sure, love to have you on the team," Wilber said.

However, it was the first time since 2011 Misiaszek had played competitive volleyball and it took her sometime to adjust.

"It was a rough process," Misiaszek said. "I know my body took a beating at first for taking such a long break and then trying to come back into it on such a short notice."

The Tigers went through a rough process as well. They won eight matches in her first season and 11 last year.

"I knew that we had a lot of progress to do," Misiaszek said. "It was kind of an uphill battle."

DWU did have some bright moments during her first couple of seasons.

"I remember my first year, we won against Mount Marty and it was the first conference win in who knows how long," Misiaszek said. "Even though I hadn't been on the team in previous years, it was still a great feeling to be a part of that."

Wins are a little bit more common now. The Tigers are 15-9 overall and 3-7 in Great Plains Athletic Conference. The 15 wins are the most since for DWU since the 2003 season.

"It just feels great to all be working together and making those progressions toward being better than we have been in the past," Misiaszek said.

The right-side hitter has been a big reason for the progress. She was second on the team last season in kills with 295, to go along with 138 digs, 53 blocks and 11 aces. This season, she has 225 kills and 123 digs.

Wilber said Misiaszek's biggest attribute is her work ethic.

"Dana is a really, really hard worker," Wilber said. "She just puts a lot of effort into everything she does. You can always tell that Dana wants to win. That is a big part of what she brings to the table. Her hitting over the last couple of years has just gotten a lot more consistent."

Wilber added Misiaszek also provides quick offense on the right side for the Tigers.

"Lately, we have been running a lot more quick sets, quick tempo stuff with her and it has really been paying off and working," Wilber said.

All while standing at 5-foot-7, but Misiaszek said she uses her height as an advantage, rather than a disadvantage.

"I feel like it is more of an advantage to kind of be this little because I run a lot of quick sets," Misiaszek said. "Which you don't notice a lot of GPAC teams doing with their right side. It is to our advantage because a lot of teams aren't ready for it. They are not ready for that type of attack."

Misiaszek and the Tigers have eight regular season matches left, including three home matches this week. DWU's three match homestand starts tonight and will continue Friday and Saturday, all at the Christen Family Athletic Center.

The Tigers are tied for seventh in the GPAC standings. The top eight teams in the final conference standings qualify for the conference tournament.

"I am excited to see where this season takes us and hopefully we make it to the tournament and we will end my senior year on a great note," Misiaszek said.