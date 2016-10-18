MCS boys put together state cross-country run

The feat embodies what coach Mark Miedema has been stressing to his team all season.

"We're not a big team but we've been implanting in the team all year that this is a team sport and every day, you're working to lift each other up," he said. "To be able to accomplish this as a team and have some strong performances to help us get there is a great feeling."

Considering there's been seasons when MCS hasn't been able to field a full boys team, the accomplishment is impressive. The team includes three sophomores in Alec Nelson, Braeden Nydam, Luke Knutson and eighth-graders Max Reynen and Nathanael Anderberg. Nelson was the top finisher for the Golden Eagles at the region meet, finishing seventh in 18 minutes and 22 seconds and Knutson finished 11th for the Golden Eagles at regions.

Those five runners will be part of the 126-runner field in the Class B boys race, which will be the last of the six state races, set to go off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron. In Class B, the top-three finishers count toward the team score, with the other two runners considered "pushers," intended to help the team reach its goals.

"It's a sport where you're on your own but we've tried to build the team aspect and it's been fun to see our runners really improve," Miedema said.

Nelson was a state qualifier in Class B boys 3,200-meter run in the spring, finishing sixth in the state. Along with MCS' lone state female qualifier Adaya Plastow in cross-country, it's been a strong calendar year for the Golden Eagles in distance running. MCS has just 10 total runners—eight boys and two girls—on the roster this season.

"It's started small and sort of built up but I think we've found some kids who are really bought in and have helped make us successful in a short period of time," Miedema said. "We're never going to have a huge team but we've got kids that run hard."

Miedema said there's no expectations for the team at state and instead, he'd like to see the team run as close to their best as possible.

"I feel like it's going to be a great experience for them regardless," he said. "Hopefully, this is a positive experience and we can carry it forward."