No. 4 Kernels outlast Arrows

Set scores were 25-23, 23-25, 25-23 and 25-17.

Watertown had their opportunities to win the match, but Mitchell corrected enough of its mistakes in the fourth set to come away with the win.

"I thought we passed the ball a little better and were a little bit more aggressive," Mitchell head coach Deb Thill said of the fourth set. "We did some things defensively and offensively to try to counteract what they were doing because they were getting some good blocks on us, so we were trying to do something a little different."

Arrows head coach Kim Rohde liked her team's effort throughout the night. Matching each of the Kernels' runs in each of the first three sets kept things close, but they weren't able to in the fourth.

"We just weren't able to dig ourselves out of that hole after Mitchell scored that many on us," said Rohde. "They worked hard. We did get to where we let them score four, five in a row and then we worked hard coming back into it and being able to get into it defensively. We just weren't able to get past Mitchell's defense. They had a very scrappy defense and were able to get to everything we hit at them."

Watertown also had trouble stopping sophomore Mackenzie Miller, who finished the night with a match-high 23 kills and 20 digs for a double-double.

"They did a very nice job of going around our blocks and when they did that they were able to find those open spots," said Rohde. "We struggled against them. They did a nice job seeing where our blocks were and being able to work around them."

The first three sets were remarkably similar to one another. Every time the Kernels went on a run, the Arrows matched and vice versa. Mitchell held off Watertown in the first as Miller punctuated the 1-0 lead with a kill. Mariah Gloe delivered the knockout blow in the second set on her seventh kill of the night to tie things up.

Watertown took an early 7-3 lead in the third set but the road team came back to make things tight. Neither team led by more than three for the rest of the frame and Miller smacked another kill to put her team up 2-1.

In the fourth set, the Kernels led by five points most of the way as the Arrows struggled to regain their composure. Miller's final kill of the night gave Mitchell the win.

Madison Smith led Watertown with 14 kills with Abby Johnson adding 13 and four block assists. Carly Haring added 10 kills and totaled four blocks, while Mandy Schmidt had 36 assists for Mitchell (15-5, 10-3 ESD). Lauren Larson chipped in 16 digs and Haley Burdick had three blocks.

The Kernels earned the regular season sweep of the Arrows with the win. Mitchell visits Brookings on Friday for one of its final three games left on the schedule.

"We just have to keep working to get better," said Thill. "We still haven't brought our best game to the table yet. We're hoping that that comes in the next few weeks."

Subvarsity

JV: Mitchell won 2-1. Set scores were 15-25, 28-26 and 15-10. Carly Haring led the Kernels with eight kills and three blocks, while Maggie Kattner had 13 assists. Chelsea Brewster added four kills and two blocks.

Sophomores: Mitchell won 2-1. Set scores were 19-25, 25-21 and 15-11. Kattner had 16 assists and three aces, while Lesley VanDrongelen had 18 digs.

Freshmen A: Mitchell lost 2-0. Set scores were 20-25 and 22-25.

Freshmen B: Mitchell lost 2-1. Set scores were 22-25, 25-22 and 9-15.