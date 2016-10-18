Set scores were 26-28, 26-28, 25-15, 25-23 and 15-7.

Sammi Murtha racked up 42 assists and four aces to lead the Trojans. Nicky Weber added 12 digs, seven kills and three aces and Mariah Weber notched 31 digs in the victory.

Deann Jelsma had 45 assists and 11 digs for Bon Homme in the loss. Sierra Mesman contributed 23 kills and 25 digs for the Cavaliers, Jeni Schmidt added another 21 kills and 26 digs.

Parkston (12-11) travels to Wagner on Saturday to play in the Southeast South Dakota Conference tournament. Bon Homme (21-3) plays Viborg-Hurley on Friday in Tyndall.

Avon 3, Corsica-Stickney 0

CORSICA — Hannah Powers powered the Avon Pirates over Corsica-Stickney 3-0 on Tuesday night by recording a triple-double.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-17 and 25-14.

Powers accomplished the feat by registering 11 aces, 11 digs and 11 assists. Teammate Levi Jurrens notched eight kills and three digs.

In the loss, Corsica-Stickney received five kills and five blocks from Courtney Menning.

Avon (10-11) plays Menno in Avon on Friday. Corsica-Stickney (2-19) plays Mitchell Christian on Friday in Stickney.

Tri-Valley 3, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2

COLTON — In a back-and-forth match, it was Tri-Valley who came up big in the fifth set to secure the victory over Mount Vernon/Plankinton in prep volleyball action on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-20, 17-25, 25-18, 23-25 and 15-8

Kaylee Wingen logged 11 kills for Tri-Valley, while Brooke Kulzer added eight kills of her own.

MVP received 34 assists from Erin Denning and 18 digs from Camie Walz in the loss.

Tri-Valley (8-15) travels to Tea on Friday. Mount Vernon/Plankinton (11-11) plays in the SESD tournament on Saturday in Wagner.

Wagner 3, Winner 0

WINNER — Wagner captured three straight sets to secure a road win over Winner on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-18 and 25-21.

Jensen Holzbauer led Wagner with 15 kills and 15 digs for a double-double in the victory, while Sierra Juffer conducted the Wagner offense with 29 assists.

Abby Marts turned in a solid performance with 21 digs and 13 kills to lead Winner.

Both Wagner (12-10) and Winner (8-13) play in the SESD Tourney on Saturday.

Hanson 3, Freeman 1

ALEXANDRIA — Hanson picked up its 20th win of the season on Tuesday night by taking down Freeman in four sets.

Set scores were 25-18, 23-25, 25-13 and 25-13.

Ashley Moe sparked the Beavers with 21 kills, four blocks and four aces on the night, while Hannah Marquardt tallied 26 digs and Heather Kayser collected 18 assists.

The Flyers were led by Josie Fuhrmann's 24 assists, seven digs and three aces in the loss.

Hanson (20-4) plays McCook Central/Montrose in Salem on Monday. Freeman (8-11) travels to Canistota on Monday to play Canistota.

Kimball/White Lake 3, Platte-Geddes 2

KIMBALL — Brooklyn Donald posted 25 digs, 19 kills and three aces to lift Kimball/White Lake over Platte-Geddes on Tuesday night in five sets.

Set scores 20-25, 25-23, 25-14, 24-26 and 17-15.

The WiLdKats picked up 30 digs and three aces from Whitney Hinker, as well as 22 assists from Heather Munsen and three blocks from Carly Beckmann in the victory.

Jada Nelson had a big night in the loss, accounting for 16 kills and nine blocks. Alexis Peterson recorded 20 digs and 16 kills, while Hallie Hallock collected 37 assists to go with 11 digs in the loss.

Kimball/White Lake (17-5) plays Colome in Kimball on Monday. Platte-Geddes (12-8) plays in the SESD tournament on Saturday in Wagner.

Tea Area 3, McCook Central/Montrose 2

SALEM — McCook Central/Montrose couldn't put away Tea Area on Tuesday night and eventually lost a heartbreaker in five sets.

Set scores were 18-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21 and 15-13.

For Tea Area, Ally Kacmarynski was credited with 23 kills and two aces while Sidney Clayberg contributed 53 assists, 16 digs and three aces in the victory.

Nicole Bies recorded 29 assists and 21 digs for MCM in the loss. The Fighting Cougars picked up 19 kills from Danielle Hansen and 18 digs from Jacy Pulse on the night.

Tea Area (9-13) plays Tri-Valley in Tea on Friday. McCook Central/Montrose (14-8) plays Canistota in Montrose on Friday.

Baltic 3, Howard 1

HOWARD — Baltic defeated Howard in four sets on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-20, 17-25 and 25-22.

Maddie Polzin did the bulk of the work for Baltic as she accounted for 24 kills, 16 assists, three blocks and two aces in the victory.

Hilary Albrecht was credited with 11 kills for Howard and Cailey Hinker picked up 20 digs in the loss.

Baltic (17-7) plays Flandreau in Baltic on Monday. Howard (11-10) plays Garretson on Friday in Garretson.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 3, Hitchcock-Tulare 1

WOONSOCKET — Sanborn Central/Woonsocket claimed the 281 Conference regular season championship on Tuesday night by defeating Hitchcock-Tulare in four sets.

Set scores were 16-25, 25-21, 25-18 and 25-22.

Myah Selland helped the Blackhawks to the title by posting 18 kills and four blocks in the victory. Maddie Vermeulen contributed 24 digs and two aces.

Erin Barrie netted 21 kills and 22 digs in the losing cause for Hitchcock-Tulare.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (17-5) plays Bridgewater-Emery in Forestburg on Friday. Hitchcock-Tulare (15-9) plays Sully Buttes on Friday in Tulare.

Lyman 3, Highmore-Harrold 0

PRESHO — Shelby Schindler notched 16 kills to help Lyman down Highmore-Harrold in three straight sets on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-19 and 25-12.

Bailey DeJong chipped in 12 kills and three blocks for the Raiders. Hanna Thiry was credited with 16 assists and Ashton Smith added nine kills in the victory.

No statistics were available for Highmore-Harrold.

Lyman (20-7) travels to Ft. Pierre on Monday to play Stanley County. Highmore-Harrold (9-14) plays Stanley County on Friday in Highmore.

Freeman Academy 3, Dell Rapids St. Marys 0

DELL RAPIDS — Freeman Academy picked up a 3-0 victory on the road over Dell Rapids St. Marys on Tuesday in Dell Rapids.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-11 and 25-20.

No individual statistics were reported.

Freeman Academy (10-10) plays James Valley Christian on Tuesday in Mitchell. Dell Rapids St. Marys (2-23) plays DeSmet on Monday.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 3, Chamberlain 0

McLAUGHLIN — Cheyenne-Eagle Butte took all three sets from Chamberlain on Tuesday night to earn the victory.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-21 and 25-23.

No individual statistics were available.

Chamberlain (8-14) travels to Wagner on Saturday to play in the SESD tournament.

Chamberlain 3, McLaughlin 0

McLAUGHLIN — Chamberlain downed McLaughlin in straight sets on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-15 and 25-20.

No individual statistics were available.

Chamberlain (8-14) travels to Wagner on Saturday to play in the SESD tournament.

Tuesday's statewide scores

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Hamlin, 18-25, 25-21, 25-8, 25-19

Arlington def. Estelline, 25-16, 25-7, 25-20

Avon def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-15, 25-17, 25-14

Baltic def. Howard, 25-16, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22

Beresford def. Vermillion, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15

Britton-Hecla def. Langford, 25-17, 26-24, 25-23

Chester def. Sioux Valley, 28-26, 25-23, 25-8

Clark/Willow Lake def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-19, 25-15, 25-7

Colman-Egan def. DeSmet, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15

Custer def. Hill City, 25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16

Custer def. Wall, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-12

Deubrook def. Castlewood, 25-20, 25-12, 25-17

Douglas def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Lake Preston, 25-14, 25-14, 25-12

Eureka/Bowdle def. McIntosh, 25-15, 22-25, 29-27, 25-18

Faulkton def. Edmunds Central, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12

Freeman Academy/Marion def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-13, 25-11, 25-20

Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-20, 31-33, 25-14, 25-18

Hanson def. Freeman, 25-18, 23-25, 25-13, 25-13

Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 25-21, 25-19, 24-26, 26-28, 15-9

Huron def. Pierre, 25-21, 14-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-10

Irene-Wakonda def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-15, 27-25, 25-23

James Valley Christian def. Wessington Springs, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22

Kimball/White Lake def. Platte-Geddes, 20-25, 25-23, 25-14, 24-26, 17-15

Lennox def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-22, 25-22, 19-25, 23-25, 15-11

Madison def. Dell Rapids, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16

Milbank Area def. Sisseton, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13

Mitchell def. Watertown, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17

Mobridge-Pollock def. Linton-HMB, N.D., 24-26, 11-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-5

Northwestern def. Groton Area, 25-19, 25-16, 25-10

Parker def. Flandreau, 25-11, 25-10, 25-12

Parkston def. Bon Homme, 26-28, 26-28, 25-15, 25-23, 15-7

Philip def. Dupree, 25-14, 25-20, 25-9

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 16-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Yankton, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 26-24, 23-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-13

Spearfish def. Sturgis Brown, 25-14, 25-17, 25-11

Sully Buttes def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-13, 25-12, 25-10

Tea Area def. McCook Central/Montrose, 18-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-13

Tri-Valley def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-20, 17-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-8

Wagner def. Winner, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21

Warner def. Webster, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14

White River def. Lower Brule, 25-15, 25-23, 25-12

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-9, 25-7, 25-5

Kadoka Triangular

Kadoka Area def. Stanley County, 17-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22

Kadoka Area def. New Underwood, 25-23, 25-19, 25-9

Stanley County def. New Underwood, 25-16, 25-16, 18-25, 25-23

McLaughlin Triangular

Chamberlain def. McLaughlin, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McLaughlin, 15-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Chamberlain, 25-14, 25-21, 25-23