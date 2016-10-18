Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    DWU soccer teams sweep Mount Marty

    By Daily Republic Sports Today at 10:06 p.m.

    YANKTON—Both the Dakota Wesleyan University men's and women's soccer teams earned Great Plains Athletic Conference wins over rival Mount Marty on Tuesday in Yankton.

    The Tiger women earned a 6-0 win, while the DWU men pulled out a 3-1 victory.

    In the women's game, Alyssa Weidler scored three goals to record a hat trick, while Brittany Forsman, Gemini Wesley and Jessica Lopez each added a goal in the win.

    Kira Miller recorded one save for the Tigers, who outshot the Lancers 26-3 in the win.

    The DWU women (1-12-1) plays Hastings College 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in Hastings, Nebraska.

    In the men's match, Peter Wartenberg and Gage Pemberton each scored goals assisted by Jacob Mello and Derek Brenner, respectively. DWU's third goal was a Mount Marty own goal.

    The Tigers finished the match with 22 shots and goalie Gaston Miteff had four saves in the win.

    DWU (2-11) faces Hastings College at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Hastings, Nebraska.

    Explore related topics:sportsTigersDWUsoccergpac
    Advertisement