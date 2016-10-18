DWU soccer teams sweep Mount Marty
YANKTON—Both the Dakota Wesleyan University men's and women's soccer teams earned Great Plains Athletic Conference wins over rival Mount Marty on Tuesday in Yankton.
The Tiger women earned a 6-0 win, while the DWU men pulled out a 3-1 victory.
In the women's game, Alyssa Weidler scored three goals to record a hat trick, while Brittany Forsman, Gemini Wesley and Jessica Lopez each added a goal in the win.
Kira Miller recorded one save for the Tigers, who outshot the Lancers 26-3 in the win.
The DWU women (1-12-1) plays Hastings College 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in Hastings, Nebraska.
In the men's match, Peter Wartenberg and Gage Pemberton each scored goals assisted by Jacob Mello and Derek Brenner, respectively. DWU's third goal was a Mount Marty own goal.
The Tigers finished the match with 22 shots and goalie Gaston Miteff had four saves in the win.
DWU (2-11) faces Hastings College at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Hastings, Nebraska.