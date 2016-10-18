Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Week of Oct. 17 South Dakota Sportswriters Association polls

    By Daily Republic Sports Today at 12:00 a.m.
    Colome's Layton Thieman stands under center during a prep football game against Corsica-Stickney earlier this year in Corsica. Both teams are ranked in this week's Class 9B football poll. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

    This week's South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school football and volleyball polls are below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record, vote points and ranking last week. Records listed are prior to Monday's action.

    FOOTBALL

    Class 11AAA

    1. SF Roosevelt (6) 8-0 38 1

    2. SF Washington (2) 8-0 34 2

    3. SF O'Gorman 6-2 24 3

    4. Brandon Valley 5-3 15 4

    5. Aberdeen Central 4-4 7 RV

    RV: Rapid City Stevens 2

    Class 11AA

    1. Harrisburg (5) 6-2 37 1

    2. Mitchell (3) 7-1 35 2

    3. Huron 4-4 22 4

    4. Spearfish 4-4 9 RV

    5. Douglas 3-5 8 RV

    RV: Pierre 6, Yankton 3

    Class 11A

    1. Tea Area (7) 8-0 39 3

    2. St. Thomas More (1) 8-0 32 2

    3. Madison 7-1 25 1

    4. SF Christian 7-1 15 4

    5. Dell Rapids 6-2 8 T5

    RV: Hot Springs 1

    Class 11B

    1. Winner (7) 7-0 39 1

    2. Groton Area (1) 7-0 31 2

    T3. Tri-Valley 4-3 16 3

    T3. Sioux Valley 5-2 16 RV

    5. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 4-3 13 4

    RV: Chamberlain 5

    Class 9AA

    1. Canistota (6) 7-0 36 2

    2. Gregory (2) 8-0 34 1

    3. Webster Area 7-0 21 3

    4. Wolsey-Wessington 6-1 12 5

    5. Baltic 7-0 6 RV

    RV: Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4, Britton-Hecla 3, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2, Bon Homme 1, Chester Area 1

    Class 9A

    1. Sully Buttes (5) 7-0 36 1

    2. Warner (3) 7-0 34 2

    3. Potter County 7-0 26 3

    4. Colman-Egan 6-1 16 4

    T5. Castlewood/Estelline 6-1 3 5

    T5. Gayville-Volin 6-1 3 RV

    RV: Philip 1, Lemmon/McIntosh 1

    Class 9B

    1. Corsica-Stickney (6) 7-0 37 1

    2. Harding County (2) 7-0 33 2

    3. Langford Area 6-1 24 3

    4. Colome 6-1 17 5

    5. Hamlin 5-2 8 4

    RV: Wall 1

    VOLLEYBALL

    CLASS AA

    1. Harrisburg (9) 16-1 45 1

    2. Roosevelt 17-1 33 2

    3. O'Gorman 20-5 26 4

    4. Stevens 14-5 16 5

    5. Mitchell 16-12 11 3

    ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Huron 13-7

    CLASS A

    1. Dakota Valley (7) 23-2 43 2

    2. SF Christian (2) 18-4 38 1

    3. Bon Homme 21-2 25 3

    4. Custer 28-0 18 4

    5. Mobridge-Pollock 19-4 9 5

    ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: West Central 19-6

    CLASS B

    1. Northwestern (9) 27-1 45 1

    2. Warner 23-4 35 2

    3. Chester Area 18-6 26 3

    4. Sully Buttes 24-1 19 4

    5. Parker 20-5 10 5

    Explore related topics:sportsprepfootballVolleyballpolls
    Advertisement
    randomness