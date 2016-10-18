Week of Oct. 17 South Dakota Sportswriters Association polls

Colome's Layton Thieman stands under center during a prep football game against Corsica-Stickney earlier this year in Corsica. Both teams are ranked in this week's Class 9B football poll. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

This week's South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school football and volleyball polls are below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record, vote points and ranking last week. Records listed are prior to Monday's action.