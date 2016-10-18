Week of Oct. 17 South Dakota Sportswriters Association polls
This week's South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school football and volleyball polls are below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record, vote points and ranking last week. Records listed are prior to Monday's action.
FOOTBALL
Class 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (6) 8-0 38 1
2. SF Washington (2) 8-0 34 2
3. SF O'Gorman 6-2 24 3
4. Brandon Valley 5-3 15 4
5. Aberdeen Central 4-4 7 RV
RV: Rapid City Stevens 2
Class 11AA
1. Harrisburg (5) 6-2 37 1
2. Mitchell (3) 7-1 35 2
3. Huron 4-4 22 4
4. Spearfish 4-4 9 RV
5. Douglas 3-5 8 RV
RV: Pierre 6, Yankton 3
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (7) 8-0 39 3
2. St. Thomas More (1) 8-0 32 2
3. Madison 7-1 25 1
4. SF Christian 7-1 15 4
5. Dell Rapids 6-2 8 T5
RV: Hot Springs 1
Class 11B
1. Winner (7) 7-0 39 1
2. Groton Area (1) 7-0 31 2
T3. Tri-Valley 4-3 16 3
T3. Sioux Valley 5-2 16 RV
5. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 4-3 13 4
RV: Chamberlain 5
Class 9AA
1. Canistota (6) 7-0 36 2
2. Gregory (2) 8-0 34 1
3. Webster Area 7-0 21 3
4. Wolsey-Wessington 6-1 12 5
5. Baltic 7-0 6 RV
RV: Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4, Britton-Hecla 3, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2, Bon Homme 1, Chester Area 1
Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (5) 7-0 36 1
2. Warner (3) 7-0 34 2
3. Potter County 7-0 26 3
4. Colman-Egan 6-1 16 4
T5. Castlewood/Estelline 6-1 3 5
T5. Gayville-Volin 6-1 3 RV
RV: Philip 1, Lemmon/McIntosh 1
Class 9B
1. Corsica-Stickney (6) 7-0 37 1
2. Harding County (2) 7-0 33 2
3. Langford Area 6-1 24 3
4. Colome 6-1 17 5
5. Hamlin 5-2 8 4
RV: Wall 1
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS AA
1. Harrisburg (9) 16-1 45 1
2. Roosevelt 17-1 33 2
3. O'Gorman 20-5 26 4
4. Stevens 14-5 16 5
5. Mitchell 16-12 11 3
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Huron 13-7
CLASS A
1. Dakota Valley (7) 23-2 43 2
2. SF Christian (2) 18-4 38 1
3. Bon Homme 21-2 25 3
4. Custer 28-0 18 4
5. Mobridge-Pollock 19-4 9 5
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: West Central 19-6
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (9) 27-1 45 1
2. Warner 23-4 35 2
3. Chester Area 18-6 26 3
4. Sully Buttes 24-1 19 4
5. Parker 20-5 10 5