Athlete of the week: Moe brings the energy for Beavers

Moe has helped Hanson achieve a 19-4 record, currently good for the top spot in District 8B.

"The girls really rally around her when she's on," Hanson head coach Yolanda Price said. "When she's racking up the kills, they really feed off her energy. They really try to get good passes and good sets for her."

Moe's crucial role on the Beavers was on full display on Thursday. The 5-foot-9 senior middle hitter recorded 21 kills and 10 digs for a double-double in Hanson's thrilling 3-2 win over rival Ethan, who handed the Beavers their first loss of the season on Sept. 17.

While Price said her team didn't play its greatest against the Rustlers, she noted Moe made some big plays.

"She came up with some big blocks and big hits in key moments," Price said. "That propelled the momentum in our direction and kept the momentum."

Before Thursday's game, Moe had 12 kills and three aces in a 3-0 win over Menno on Oct. 11 and on Monday, Moe reached double-digit kills once again finishing with 10 kills and three aces.

For her strong leadership this season and recent string of performances, Moe has been named The Daily Republic's athlete of the week, an award voted upon by the newspaper's sports staff.

Moe is one of four seniors on the Beavers this season and has played a big role in helping younger players, Price said.

Hanson is looking to book a spot in the state tournament for the first time since 2011 after coming up just short of achieving the feat last year.

Last year, the Beavers went 22-6, won the District 8B title and then fell in five sets to eventual Class B champion Chester Area in the Region 4B title match.

Price mentioned how Moe has grown as a player and leader for the Beavers, noting how her role dramatically increased as a sophomore when Kynedi Cheeseman went down with a season-long injury.

"She stepped right into a role she wasn't expecting to play and last year, she continued to grow," Price said. "She's always trying to get better and helping the team get better. She doesn't get down on herself too bad and she tries to lift other players up."

With more than 12 games with 10 kills or more, Moe has proven she can be counted on to get the big points when the Beavers need them. On the flip side, Price added Moe's confidence in her teammates has allowed her to be aggressive on many points. That trust will be important as Hanson heads down the final stretch of the regular season and into the postseason.

"She really trusts her back row, so she swings away knowing if she gets blocked the back row is going to pick it back up for her," Price said. "We have to keep focusing on some of the details. Focusing on getting our serves over on really crucial points and continue to work on our trust."

Hanson hosts Freeman today in Alexandria.