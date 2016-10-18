Experience, depth paying off for running Warriors

"We want to do as good as we can at state. A lot of years you're used to not thinking you can compete and then you run that way," Schuyler said. "You have to get someone in the top 10, then someone in between 20 and 30 and some right after that. A goal would be to get on the (medal) stand and that's our goal."

With a team that placed six runners in the top 20 in the region meet, including five runners in the top 10, the Warriors boast a team with plenty of depth.

That hasn't always been the case for the program, which struggled with low participation numbers for years.

"We're kind of a football town," Schuyler said. "Our numbers were dwindling five years ago or so, but now we have about 20 (runners), which is good for a town of Winner's size."

The girls team had 10 runners competing this season and will have six runners compete in Saturday's state meet, which begins with the Class A girls race at 12 p.m. at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron. The boys team had seven runners on the roster this year and will have two runners—senior Izak Meleterno and seventh-grader Kade Watson—compete at state.

Winner's six girl runners offer a balance of experience and youth, with seniors Samantha Schuyler and Chloe Bartels, who finished seventh and eighth at the region meet, respectively, and sophomore Jaclyn Laprath leading the way.

"I've got some senior leadership," Jayd Schuyler said. "They have been good for me for five years and have been solid."

Eighth-graders Meagan Blare and Aryn Meiners have each posted strong seasons and join seventh-grade standout Sidda Schuyler to round out the team.

Sidda placed second in the region meet behind defending state champion Ella Byers, of Chamberlain.

In 10 meets this season, Sidda hasn't placed less than third and Jayd said his young standout shaved 46 seconds off her time at the region meet from the last time she ran in Chamberlain at the Big Dakota Conference meet on Sept. 15.

"She tries and likes it. She's found her niche," Schuyler said. "She's little and cross-country suits that. She's too small for basketball, too small for volleyball, so cross-country is her thing. She enjoys it and works at it."

Schuyler said Sidda has been known to be out running at 6 a.m. most mornings and running around three or four miles.

"It's been paying off," Schuyler said. "She's peaking at the right time and she's running well."

With Sidda competing for a top 10 finish and Bartels and Samantha Schuyler battling for top 30 finishes, the Warriors should be prime to push defending state champion Custer and last year's runner-up Beresford in the team title chase.

Schuyler noted Winner defeated both Mount Vernon/Plankinton, which finished fourth at last year's state meet, and Todd Country, which took sixth, at the region meet.

"If we can squeak into one or two, all the better," Schuyler said. "Our times are competitive and times don't mean that much, but it looks good for us."