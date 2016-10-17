Magic game canceled for today
The Dakota Magic will not play its previously scheduled home game today at the Corn Palace.
The game against the Sioux City Hornets had to be cancelled due to a conflict at the Corn Palace.
The team's home finale will be played Oct. 25 against Omaha Nation. Team president Darryl Greene said the team will allow season-ticket holders to bring two guests to the contest for free.
Greene said the one-game league championship game will be played Nov. 15 at Ralston Arena in Omaha.