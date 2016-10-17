Search
    Magic game canceled for today

    By Daily Republic Sports on Oct 17, 2016 at 11:51 p.m.

    The Dakota Magic will not play its previously scheduled home game today at the Corn Palace.

    The game against the Sioux City Hornets had to be cancelled due to a conflict at the Corn Palace.

    The team's home finale will be played Oct. 25 against Omaha Nation. Team president Darryl Greene said the team will allow season-ticket holders to bring two guests to the contest for free.

    Greene said the one-game league championship game will be played Nov. 15 at Ralston Arena in Omaha.

