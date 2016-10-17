Area volleyball roundup: Huskies sweep away Spartans

Set scores were 25-23, 26-24 and 25-15.

The Huskies picked up 16 assists, 13 digs and four aces from Hannah Harberts, while Sydney Hoffman had nine kills and two blocks. Katelyn Kotas had 10 digs and Libby Bailey had nine digs, while Kadra Kayser had five kills, eight digs and three aces.

For the Spartans, Maddie Neely had seven kills, 10 digs, one block and two aces. Talli Heim had five kills and one ace and Jaycee Hohn had three kills, 11 digs and two aces. Whitney Reider had 39 digs in the loss.

B-E won the junior varsity match 25-16, 25-17.

Bridgewater-Emery (12-11) will take on Sanborn Central/Woonsocket in Forestburg on Friday. Wessington Springs (7-14) will travel to Huron today to face James Valley Christian.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 3, Corsica-Stickney 0

STICKNEY—Sanborn Central/Woonsocket picked up a road victory at Corsica-Stickney Monday, winning 3-0 in prep volleyball.

Set scores were 25-9, 25-3 and 25-14.

Kayla Olson and Maddie Vermeulen each had double-doubles in the victory for the Blackhawks, with Vermeulen posting 10 digs and 13 aces, while Olson had 15 assists and 10 digs. Myah Selland had nine kills and two blocks.

For the Jaguars, Bridget Burke had five kills and two aces, while Courtney Menning had eight digs and Haley Johnson had two blocks.

SCW (16-5) will host Hitchcock-Tulare today in Woonsocket. The Jaguars (2-18) are back in action today, hosting Avon in Corsica.

Platte-Geddes 3, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

ARMOUR—Platte-Geddes controlled the match Monday against Tripp-Delmont/Armour, winning 3-0 in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-13 and 25-15.

The Black Panthers picked up 16 kills and three blocks from Jada Nelson and Alexis Peterson had 10 kills, three blocks, 18 digs and two aces. Hallie Hallock had 29 assists and McKayla Major had 15 digs for P-G.

For TDA, Brianna Stoebner had 18 digs and two kills and Matti Reiner had five kills. Erica Koster had nine assists and six digs.

Platte-Geddes (12-7) will take on Kimball/White Lake today in Kimball. TDA (5-18) will host Ethan on Monday in Tripp.

Kimball/White Lake 3, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

NEW HOLLAND—A double-double effort from Brooklyn Donald helped Kimball/White Lake to a three-set prep volleyball victory at Andes Central/Dakota Christian Monday night.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-14 and 25-20.

Donald had 11 kills, 12 digs and two blocks in the win, while Darby Deffenbaugh had 21 digs and two aces. Brenna Blasius had 10 kills, while Heather Musen added 23 set assists for KWL.

For the Thunder, Megan Mudder had six kills, 12 digs and two aces, while Sidney Muckey had three aces and four kills. Taylor Gray had 17 assists for ACDC.

KWL also won the JV game in two sets.

The WiLdKats (16-5) will take on Platte-Geddes in Kimball today, while ACDC (10-15) travels to play Mitchell Christian on Friday.

Hanson 3, Scotland 0

ALEXANDRIA—Ashley Moe's 10 kills and three aces helped push Hanson past Scotland 3-0 in prep volleyball action on Thursday in Alexandria.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-16 and 25-16.

Brooke Weber added six kills, seven digs and one ace, while Kelsey Bender had five kills and seven digs. Heather Kayser added 12 assists in the win.

For Scotland, Taylor Gall had six kills, 1.5 blocks and six digs, while Shannon Fanning had a game-high 13 digs in the loss. Kennedy Bietz chipped in 10 digs and six aces.

Hanson (18-4) will take on Freeman today in Alexandria. Scotland (6-15) plays at Menno on Oct. 24.

Ethan 3, Avon 0

ETHAN—Ethan topped Avon 3-0 in prep volleyball action on Monday in Ethan.

Set scores 25-15, 25-16 and 25-20.

Rachel Hawkins led the Rustlers with 11 kills, while Janae Gustafson added seven kills and 12 digs. Ellie Hohn had 17 digs, Karly Gustafson chipped in three aces and three blocks and Kacey Bartscher recorded 33 assists.

For Avon, Livi Jurrens had five kills. Kacie Mudder added three kills, 13 digs along with two blocks, while Hanna Powers had 14 digs in the loss.

Ethan (16-4) plays Irene-Wakonda on Friday in Ethan. Avon (8-12) plays Corsica-Stickney today in Corsica.

Colome 3, St. Francis Indian 0

COLOME—Colome picked up a three-set win over St. Francis Indian Monday in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-23 and 25-22.

For the Cowgirls, Callie Heath had 15 kills and five blocks. Sara O'Bryan had 15 assists, Alexa McKenzie had nine digs and Rayne Hermsen had four aces.

No stats were reported for St. Francis Indian. Colome's JV also won Monday 25-12 and 25-17.

The Cowgirls (11-13) will face Crow Creek on Friday in Colome.

Statewide scores

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Ipswich, 25-8, 25-15, 25-15

Bridgewater-Emery def. Wessington Springs, 25-23, 26-24, 25-15

Britton-Hecla def. Sisseton, 25-21, 25-17, 15-25, 25-21

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Dupree, 25-19, 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-10

Colome def. St. Francis Indian, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22

DeSmet def. Iroquois, 26-24, 25-13, 25-19

Edgemont def. Oelrichs, 25-18, 25-11, 25-12

Ethan def. Avon, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20

Eureka/Bowdle def. Edmunds Central, 25-9, 25-20, 25-20

Groton Area def. Florence/Henry, 25-14, 25-20, 25-11

Hanson def. Scotland, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16

Highmore-Harrold def. Crow Creek, 25-7, 25-13, 25-11

Kimball/White Lake def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-20, 25-14, 25-20

Mobridge-Pollock def. Potter County, 25-15, 25-17, 25-9

Newell def. Takini, 25-14, 25-19, 25-17

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-9, 25-3, 25-14

Tri-State, N.D. def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22

Waverly-South Shore def. Estelline, 25-10, 25-8, 25-18