Chamberlain senior commits to Concordia College

"Extremely blessed to be able to continue my education and my basketball career at Concordia College in Moorhead! #RollCobbs" Friesz tweeted on Monday.

Friesz averaged 16.2 points and 4.5 rebounds rebounds per game, while shooting 44 percent from the field and leading the Cubs to the Class A state tournament last year. He was The Daily Republic's boys basketball player of the year for 2016.

In the state tournament, Friesz, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 22.3 points per game and was an all-tournament team selection as the Cubs finished in fourth place.