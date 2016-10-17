Chamberlain senior commits to Concordia College
CHAMBERLAIN—Chamberlain senior Seth Friesz announced his intentions to play college basketball at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota via Twitter on Monday.
"Extremely blessed to be able to continue my education and my basketball career at Concordia College in Moorhead! #RollCobbs" Friesz tweeted on Monday.
Friesz averaged 16.2 points and 4.5 rebounds rebounds per game, while shooting 44 percent from the field and leading the Cubs to the Class A state tournament last year. He was The Daily Republic's boys basketball player of the year for 2016.
In the state tournament, Friesz, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 22.3 points per game and was an all-tournament team selection as the Cubs finished in fourth place.