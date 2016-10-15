That it came on fourth down might be the most fitting.

Jacks quarterback Taryn Christion found Jake Wieneke in one-on-one coverage in the same corner of the same end zone where RJ Urzendowski broke SDSU's heart a couple of years ago in a playoff game and delivered a strike for the touchdown, exorcising demons that have plagued head coach John Stiegelmeier's program since 2009.

Those demons mostly resided on the defensive side of the ball for the Bison. Great players like Grant Olson, Marcus Williams, Kyle Emanuel, Carlton Littlejohn and dozens of others have often rendered SDSU's offense impotent. But on this day it was NDSU's defenders who were on their last legs, pummeled and exhausted by a one-two-three combination of Christion, Wieneke and tight end Dallas Goedert. The Bison somehow or some way needed to make one more play, but just couldn't do it.

A stagnant Bison offense left the defense hanging out to dry too many times. One too many, to be exact. A first down or two on NDSU's last possession might've put this one away for the home team. In the end, this was a two-point game that left you scratching your head asking, "Why did SDSU have to pull a Jackrabbit out of its hat to win this game?"

The Jacks piled up 523 total yards on an NDSU defense that looked all-world the last three weeks. Christion ran for 141 and passed for another 303. Goedert, a beast at tight end, had 11 catches for 150 yards. Wieneke, the All-American receiver, added another six catches for 108 yards. It was an offensive clinic.

That NDSU was still leading with 5 seconds to go is a credit to its ability to make big plays at just the right time, like Tre Dempsey picking off Christion in the end zone early in the fourth quarter or Robbie Grimsley and Matt Plank stuffing the quarterback on a fourth-down run in the third.

But it also had to do with Stiegelmeier, generally a conservative defensive coach from the old school, suddenly becoming Stig the Riverboat Gambler. The Jacks did not punt against the Bison. They went for almost every fourth down.

Stiegelmeier was playing to win the game. He was going for it, period. He refused to kick field goals three times on SDSU's first two possessions.

On the Jacks' first drive, he went for fourth-and-goal from the 1. On their next drive, he eschewed points on fourth-and-2 at the NDSU 14 (Christion ran for 3) and fourth-and-2 from the 3. The Jacks went on fourth-and-1 from the NDSU 46 in the third quarter. And on fourth-and-15 from the Bison 31.

Any second guessing late in the game?

"Without question," Stiegelmeier said. "Now if you ask the players, they always want to go for it. If we had not won, this would be a lot tougher press conference, We have an aggressive offense. We have a good offense and our defense rose up, so we're going to take the win and play in the present and not worry about it."

Stig can sleep well tonight because his team converted on the fourth down that mattered most, when it didn't have a choice. If Christion doesn't connect with Wieneke, SDSU buses down I-29 wondering what it has to do to slay the juggernaut.

But when the Jacks lined up for the final play with three wide receivers at the 2-yard line, Christion saw a Bison safety slide toward the middle of the field and away from Wieneke's side. That left the 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver one-on-one with 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback Jalen Allison. There was no doubt where Christion was going.

"You get Jake Wieneke one on one there's about a 99.9 percent chance I'm going to him," Christion said.

Who gets it the other .1 percent of the time?

"Dallas Goedert," the quarterback said quickly, laughing with his teammates sitting at the postgame press conference.

It was SDSU's day to laugh, finally, after a game against the Bison. The odd thing was the Jackrabbits were one failed play away from leaving the Dakota Marker behind again.