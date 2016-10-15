Stevens stops Mitchell in battle of ranked foes

The No. 4-ranked Raiders pulled away in the third and fourth sets to put away the No. 5-ranked Kernels 3-1 on Mitchell's home court in non-conference play.

Set scores were 25-23, 21-25, 25-9 and 25-18.

"Stevens is extremely good," Kernels coach Deb Thill said. "We're a good team, too, but when you've got two teams like that, it's going to come down to who makes the errors. Obviously, that was us today."

The first two sets hinted at a very tight match. There were 16 ties in the first set before the Raiders managed to work their way in front for the set victory and the second set was much of the same until Mitchell broke a 17-17 tie with eight of the final 12 points.

But Stevens brought the energy that coach Kylie Voorhees was looking for in the third set and took advantage of the team's strong stable of hitters up the middle, with the Raiders washing out the Kernels in set three.

"We served the ball well there and I think that sort of set things up for us," Voorhees said. "Things were tight there, so it was important for us to gain advantage with the serving and I think we got them off their game a bit."

Mandy Schmidt's ace put Mitchell up 10-6 in set four but Stevens clawed its way back to a 16-16 tie and then scored the next four points to take control of the set and the match.

The unofficial stats for the Kernels included 13 kills and 16 digs for Mackenzie Miller, with nine kills each for Haley Burdick and Carly Haring. Mandy Schmidt had 40 set assists and two aces, while Lauren Larson had 13 digs. Haring, Burdick and Jenna Weich each had three blocks.

As a team, Mitchell had 10 service errors and 15 attacking errors.

Stevens is the first Class AA team to reach the 20-win mark on the year, now at 20-5. The Raiders got 13 kills, 16 digs and two blocks from Elizabeth Schaefer. Carly Buehner had four aces and four blocks, Cate Whiting had 34 assists and Haley Molstad had four aces and eight kills.

Mitchell had won 10 of its prior 11 matches before Saturday. As far as the District 3AA standings are concerned, Mitchell was helped out with Rapid City Central's five-set win over Huron on Saturday, leaving the Kernels as the No. 1 team in the district standings. The Kernels (14-5) return to Eastern South Dakota Conference play on Tuesday at Watertown.

"We just said that we need to make sure we come to practice every day, ready to improve," Thill said. "We still have a lot to improve upon but at the same time, we're a good team and we're going to keep getting better. That's what good teams do and just worry about ourselves for the final stretch of the season."

Subvarsity:

JV: Mitchell won 25-22, 11-25, 15-8. Tess Limberg had 16 digs, four kills and three aces. Maggie Kattner had 17 assists, three kills and two aces and Carly Haring had five kills and two blocks.

Sophomores: Mitchell won 29-31, 30-28, 15-9. Brooke Flemmer and Limberg each had 10 kills, Kattner had 24 assists and Lesley VanDrongelen had 16 digs.

Freshmen A: Mitchell won 25-20, 25-21.

Freshmen B: Rapid City Stevens won 25-22, 24-26, 15-13.