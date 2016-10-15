Tigers rout Bulldogs in GPAC contest

DWU (5-2, 3-1 GPAC) quarterback Dillon Turner passed for 347 yards and five touchdowns to lift the offense to the win.

The Tigers led 35-10 at halftime as Turner threw four touchdowns in the first half. The Bulldogs (4-3, 2-3) made things interesting early in the second half and cut the DWU lead to 35-23. However, a pick-six by Charlie LaRoche and a fake punt that DWU turned into a touchdown put the game out of reach.

DWU outgained Concordia 537-339 in the win. Dustin Livingston hauled in six catches for 141 yards and three total touchdowns for the Tigers. Kodi Larson added 101 receiving yards and four receptions for DWU.

Dillon Rork and Trey DeCrook had six tackles apiece for Dakota Wesleyan.

The Tigers will host Northwestern College at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.