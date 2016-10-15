Jaguars stop Highlanders in road rout

The Jaguars struck early and often, starting with the second play from scrimmage, as the Cordel Menning raced 73 yards for a touchdown for an early 6-0 lead.

Scotland seemed poised to answer back, with a big Chase Mogck 37-yard run to the Jaguars' 6-yard line. But a goal-line stand on fourth down at the 2-yard-line turned the tide early, as Lucas Pedersen was denied before reaching the end zone.

"That was a big play for our whole team." Jaguar coach Jason Broughton said of his squad's defensive stand. "Being on the road and getting that stop held the momentum for us and I think it really deflated them."

On the other side of the ball, Scotland coach Ryan Robb gave credit to C-S.

"We had three shots from the three (yard line) and I have to give it to them," Robb said. "They puffed their chests and said 'No way, man.' Not punching that one in early crushed us."

Later in the opening quarter, Jaguar back Clayton Menning had a long touchdown run of his own of 55 yards and C-S held a 13-0 advantage.

"We played all together and had good execution all the way through," Clayton Menning said. "We had good blocking and we played defense well. Scotland is a good team and we knew we had to come out and play hard."

Cordel Menning led the Jaguars with 127 yards rushing on 11 carries. Clayton Menning had six rushes for 82 yards and caught a pass of 42 yards for another touchdown. C-S (7-0) finished the night with 309 yards on the ground and 74 yards through the air for 383 total yards.

"We're starting to play better every single week," Broughton said. "We've got some depth. Which getting a lot of different kids in and in different spots and it's really good to see."

The Highlanders (4-3) were led by Mogck with 10 carries for 83 yards rushing and six tackles on defense. Scotland had 88 yards rushing and 11 yards rushing for 99 total yards.

"We focused on two things before the game," Robb said. "We had to win special teams and we had to win the turnover battle and we lost both of those."

Scotland will travel to Colome Thursday and the Jaguars will host Gayville-Volin in Corsica Thursday.

C-S 21 18 0 2 — 41

S 0 0 0 0 — 0

First quarter

CS: Cordel Menning 73 run (pass failed)

CS: Clayton Menning 55 run (Clayton Menning kick)

CS: Bryce Plamp 6 run (Landon Bruinsma run)

Second quarter

CS: Clayton Menning 12 run (pass failed)

CS: Cordel Menning 15 pass from Bruinsma (kick failed)

CS: Clayton Menning 42 pass from Bruinsma (run failed)

Fourth quarter

CS: Safety