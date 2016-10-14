Avon had a duo of 100-yard rushers on the night as Levi DeJong tallied 115 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and Tate Wynia rumbled for an additional 101 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries. Jacob Cihak threw for 56 yards on 2-of-6 passing for the Pirates. Tate Wynia led the Avon defense with 14 stops on the night.

Jacey Garcia ignited the ACDC offense by passing for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 6-of-18 passing. Shawn Goehring sparked the Thunder defense by picking up 14 tackles.

Avon (2-5) plays Alcester-Hudson on Thursday in Avon. Andes Central/Dakota Christian ends the regular season at 1-7.

Scoring summary

First quarter

A: Jimmy Schuurmans run (Tate Wynia run)

Second quarter

A: Lucas Mudder 2 run (conversion failed)

A: Levi DeJong 13 run (Riley Namminga run)

ACDC: Shawn Goehring pass from Jacey Garcia (Jacey Garcia run)

Fourth Quarter

ACDC: Ethan Black Cloud pass from Jacey Garcia (conversion failed)

A: Riley Namminga 16 run (Jacob Cihak run)

A: Sam Eben 26 run (Namminga run)

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 48, Howard 14

MOUNT VERNON — Class 9AA No. 4 Mount Vernon/Plankinton turned a first-half deficit into a comfortable victory over Howard by scoring 28 unanswered points in the third quarter Friday in a 48-14 win.

Hayden Schmidt helped rally the Titans by throwing for 107 yards and a touchdown on 7-for-10 passing on the night. Jesse Hastings topped the Titan rushing attack with 115 yards and one touchdown on eight carries. Jacob Clark led the MVP defense with nine stops.

Gavin Erickson-Reisdorfer kept Howard in the game by running for 108 yards on 15 carries. Michael Hofer added 60 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Mitchell Kramer was credited with nine stops for the Tiger defense.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton (6-1) plays at Garretson on Thursday. Howard (2-5) travels to Alexandria on Thursday to play Hanson.

Scoring summary

First quarter

H: Michael Hofer 5 run (Hofer run)

Second quarter

MVP: Dane Rihanek 4 run (run failed)

Third quarter

MVP: Hayden Schmidt 2 run (run failed)

MVP: Taylen Trisco 44 pass from Schmidt (Rihanek run)

MVP: Jesse Hastings 49 run (Rihanek run)

MVP: Rihanek 15 run (pass failed)

Fourth quarter

H: Connor Hamilton 1 run (pass failed)

MVP: Weston Tobin 4 run (Austin Graves kick)

Sioux Valley 13, McCook Central/Montrose 7

VOLGA — Thirteen second-quarter points were enough for Sioux Valley to hold off McCook Central/Montrose 13-7 in a Class 11B football game Friday in Volga.

Sioux Valley ran the ball 50 times for 205 yards in the win, led by Matt Larson's 107 yards on 20 carries. Daymein Lucas added 63 yards on 21 carries.

For MCM, Trevor Wilkinson had 46 yards on 10 carries and Kendall Gassman, who had an interception on defense, scored the Fighting Cougars' lone touchdown. Kyle Tuschen had 11 tackles and Tanner Grocott added 10 stops in the loss.

The Cossacks outgained MCM 259-120 in the game.

Sioux Valley (5-2) plays Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Thursday in Bridgewater. McCook Central/Montrose (3-4) plays Thursday at Sisseton.

Scoring summary

Second quarter

SV: Nick Strasburg 7 pass from Daymein Lucas (Brennan Stoltenberg kick)

SV: Matt Larson 4 run (kick blocked)

MCM: Kendall Gassman 5 run (Josh Hanson kick)

Winner 54, Redfield/Doland 0

WINNER — Class 11B No. 1 Winner scored five first-quarter touchdowns en route to a 54-0 victory over Redfield/Doland on Friday night.

The game was called at halftime due to the mercy rule.

Winner outgained Redfield/Doland 284 to 14 in total offensive yards on the night, with all 284 Warrior yards on the ground. Leading the way for the Warriors was Kayleb Brozik who rushed for 84 yards and three touchdowns on three carries. Drew DeMers took his only carry for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Jordan Turgeon was credited with four tackles to spark the Warrior defense.

Alan Masat accounted for 10 yards on three carries to lead the Redfield/Doland offense.

Winner (7-0) plays Jones County/White River in Winner on Thursday. Redfield/Doland ends the regular season at 2-6.

Scoring summary

First quarter

W: Jayden Schroeder 8 run (Kayleb Brozik run)

W: Brozik 41 run (Cameron Kuil run)

W: Drew DeMers 66 run (Kuil run)

W: Brozik 14 run (pass failed)

W: Schroeder 29 fumble recovery (Schroeder run)

Second quarter

W: Brozik 29 run (Schroeder run)

W: Avery Gilchrist 5 run (Ty Bolton run)

Bon Homme 42, Platte-Geddes 14

PLATTE — Bon Homme flew to a 42-14 victory over Platte-Geddes on Friday night.

Bryce Scieszinski threw five touchdown passes to four different Bon Homme receivers, racking up 284 yards on 16-of-24 passing. Scieszinski also contributed another 41 rushing yards on 10 carries. Chase Kortan reeled in five catches for 96 yards and was the only receiver to catch two touchdown passes.

Kade Starr sparked the Black Panther offense with 87 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries. Peyton Nelson tacked on an addition 41 yards on 12 carries. Defensively, Trevor Sprik recorded seven tackles and an interception for Platte-Geddes.

Bon Homme (4-3) plays Canistota on Thursday in Canistota. Platte-Geddes (2-5) plays Kimball/White Lake in Platte on Thursday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

BH: Chase Kortan 38 pass from Bryce Scieszinski (kick good)

BH: Mace Merkwan 26 pass from Scieszinski (kick good)

Second quarter

PG: Peyton Nelson 57 pass from Riley Hoffman (conversion failed)

BH: Kortan 15 pass from Scieszinski (conversion failed)

Third quarter

BH: Colin Adams 26 pass from Scieszinski (conversion good)

BH: Nathan Schenkel 57 pass from Scieszinski (conversion failed)

BH: Merkwan 75 run (conversion good)

PG: Kade Starr 50 run (conversion good)

Canistota 48, Menno/Marion 0

MENNO — Scott Jolley had a hand in three touchdowns Friday, as Class 9AA No. 1 Canistota shut out Menno/Marion 48-0 in prep football action.

Jolley was 13-for-18 passing for 157 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 89 yards on 11 carries. Jacob White Lance added 71 rushing yards on 12 carries, helping Canistota to 205 rushing yards and 362 yards of total offense. Tristan Pierce had 65 yards receiving in the win and Austin Thu had 13 tackles.

For the Razorbacks, Spencer Schulte had 48 yards rushing and Trey Bohlmann had 45 yards rushing and 33 receiving yards.

Canistota (7-0) hosts Bon Homme on Thursday. Menno/Marion (1-6) plays Viborg-Hurley in Hurley on Thursday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

C: Scott Jolley 1 run (Levi Waldhauser pass from Jolley)

Second quarter

C: Andrew Weber 75 run (Jolley run)

C: Jolley 17 run (Austin Thu pass from Jolley)

C: Jacob White Lance 14 pass from Jolley (White Lance pass from Jolley)

Third quarter

C: Charles Harberts 15 pass from Jolley (Jolley run)

Fourth quarter

C: Thu 2 run (Tristan Pierce pass from Jolley)

Lyman 48, Lower Brule 6

PRESHO — Lyman racked up 450 yards of total offense as they rolled to a 48-6 victory over Lower Brule on Friday night.

Jack Miller opened the night by scoring three consecutive rushing touchdowns and Jesse Schindler threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more on the ground. Jesse Schindler totaled 157 through the air on 11-of-17 passing. The leading rusher for the Raiders was Carter Collins who tallied 110 yards on 18 carries.

Ben Long Crow compiled 237 yards passing for Lower Brule on 13-of-22 passing. Marlowe LaRoche added 34 rushing yards on six carries.

Lyman (3-4) travels to Kadoka on Thursday to play Kadoka Area. Lower Brule (3-4) plays Timber Lake in Lower Brule on Thursday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

L: Jack Miller 8 run (Jesse Schindler run)

L: Miller 4 run (run failed)

Second quarter

L: Miller 2 run (run failed)

Third quarter

L: J. Schindler 1 run (J. Schindler run)

L: Ty Schindler 3 pass from J. Schindler (J. Schindler run)

LB: Patrick Driving Hawk, Jr 52 pass from Ben Long Crow (run failed)

Fourth quarter

L: Carter Collins 41 pass from J. Schindler (run failed)

L: J. Schindler 7 run (run failed)

Aberdeen Roncalli 57, Chamberlain 14

ABERDEEN — Scoring the first three touchdowns of the game, Aberdeen Roncalli never trailed against Class 11B No. 5 Chamberlain Friday at Swisher Field in Aberdeen, en route to a 57-14 win.

Aberdeen Roncalli rumbled for 297 rushing yards on the night, spearheaded by Gabe Torbert's 50 yards on 12 carries. Braden Sommers tacked on an additional 85 passing yards on 8-of-16 attempts.

Chamberlain amassed 106 rushing yards on the night. Isaac Hawk was credit for 73 of those yards on six rushing attempts. Jazz Dominguez threw for 96 yards in the loss on 9-of-17 passing. Rich Marone hauled in two catches for 72 yards.

Aberdeen Roncalli (4-3) plays Mobridge-Pollock in Mobridge on Thursday. Chamberlain (5-2) plays Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on Thursday in Chamberlain.

Scoring summary

First quarter

AR: Braden Sommers 31 run (kick good)

AR: Colton Cox 40 run (kick good).

AR: Conner Fiedler 2 run (kick good).

C: Rich Marone 72 pass from Jazz Dominguez (two point conversion no good).

Second quarter

AR: Sommers 10 run (kick no good).

AR: Fiedler 1 run (kick no good).

AR: Cox 6 pass from Sommers (kick no good).

Third quarter

AR: Tyler Traphagen 2 run (kick no good).

Fourth quarter

AR: Jaden Karst 9 run (kick no good).

C: Carson Powers 8 run (Dominguez two point conversion good).

AR: Sommers 75 kickoff return (kick no good).

Colome 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

COLOME — Chase Dufek ran for 170 yards on five carries to lead Class 9B No. 5 Colome to a 52-0 win over Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Friday night.

Colome also received 29 rushing yards and one touchdown from Will Cahoy. Cahoy also returned an interception 34 yards for a score. Jackson Kinzer added 63 rushing yards and one touchdown on three carries for the Cowboys.

Noah Hermsen set the tone for a stingy defensive performance by accumulating seven tackles in a game which was called at halftime due to the mercy rule.

No individual statistics were available for TDA.

Colome (6-1) plays Scotland in Colome on Thursday. Tripp-Delmont/Armour (0-7) hosts Burke/South Central on Thursday in Armour.

Scoring summary

First quarter

C: Will Cahoy 34 interception (Kelly O'Bryan run)

C: Cahoy 29 run (run failed)

C: Jackson Kinzer 28 run (run failed)

C: Chase Dufek 34 run (Isaac Korton run)

Second quarter

C: Layton Thieman 11 run (Matt Campbell run)

C: Dufek 55 run (Dufek run)

C: Dufek 47 run (Jaikob Week run)

Wolsey-Wessington 54, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6

WOLSEY — Class 9AA No. 5 Wolsey-Wessington ran for 465 yards in defeating Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 54-6 on Friday night.

Darian Ogunjemilusi had a spectacular night as he scored five touchdowns in the first quarter on his way to 233 rushing yards on 23 attempts. Ogunjemilusi also completed one pass for 43 yards on the night.

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central was led by Trent Kingsbury's 61 passing yards and one touchdown on 3-of-10 attempts. John Witte was the leading Blackhawk rusher with 11 yards on seven carries.

Wolsey-Wessington ends its regular season at 7-1. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central (4-3) plays Hitchcock-Tulare in Forestburg on Thursday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

WW: Darian Ogunjemilusi 4 run (DeVante Luellman run)

WW: Ogunjemilusi 36 run (pass failed)

WW: Ogunjemilusi 44 run (run failed)

WWSSC: Drew Olinger 12 pass from Trent Kingsbury (run failed)

WW: Ogunjemilusi 7 run (pass failed)

WW: Ogunjemilusi 1 run (Ogunjemilusi run)

Third quarter

WW: Lynden Williams 59 run (Riley Gohn kick)

Fourth quarter

WW: Williams 27 run (Gohn kick)

WW: Mark Hamilton 5 run (run failed)

Canton 46, Wagner 0

CANTON — Canton scored 36 points in the first quarter Friday night to pull away for a 46-0 victory over Wagner in prep football action.

Canton dominated on the ground with each of its six touchdowns coming on rushes. Jesse Lohan led the way with 70 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Jon Iverson, Cody Vacek, Alex Dejong and Kyle Seibel all had one touchdown each. Cayden Berley added a 30-yard field goal for Canton.

No stats were reported for the Red Raiders.

Canton (4-4) plays Tea Area on Thursday in Tea. Wagner (1-6) plays Dakota Valley in Wagner on Thursday.

Aberdeen Central 27, Watertown 15

Aberdeen Roncalli 57, Chamberlain 14

Arlington/Lake Preston 16, DeSmet 8

Avon 38, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 14

Baltic 44, Parker 6

Bison 24, Lemmon/McIntosh 20

Bon Homme 42, Platte-Geddes 14

Brandon Valley 35, Sioux Falls Lincoln 0

Britton-Hecla 20, Hamlin 14

Canistota 48, Menno-Marion 0

Canton 46, Wagner 0

Castlewood/Estelline 51, Elkton-Lake Benton 6

Chester 50, Irene-Wakonda 26

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 44, St. Francis Indian 28

Clark/Willow Lake 50, Dakota Hills 0

Colman-Egan 46, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6

Colome 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

Corsica/Stickney 41, Scotland 0

Dell Rapids 21, Dakota Valley 3

Deuel 48, Waverly-South Shore 16

Douglas 14, Yankton 7

Faith 50, Rapid City Christian 17

Faulkton 48, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6

Flandreau 9, Beresford 7

Gayville-Volin 37, Garretson 14

Gregory 36, Kimball/White Lake 7

Harding County 44, Herreid/Selby Area 6

Harrisburg 26, Brookings 16

Howard 48, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 14

Langford 57, Leola/Frederick 6

Milbank Area 51, Sisseton 0

Mitchell 42, Pierre 13

Northwestern 35, Hitchcock-Tulare 0

Philip 60, Edgemont 6

Potter County 36, Sunshine Bible Academy 7

Sioux Falls Christian 48, Elk Point-Jefferson 14

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 24, Huron 13

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Rapid City Central 28

Sioux Falls Washington 35, Rapid City Stevens 7

Sioux Valley 13, McCook Central/Montrose 7

Spearfish 21, Sturgis 16

St. Thomas More 58, Belle Fourche 8

Stanley County 55, New Underwood 6

Sully Buttes 53, Eureka/Bowdle 8

Tea Area 28, Madison 25

Timber Lake 50, McLaughlin 0

Vermillion 34, Lennox 6

Wall 48, Kadoka Area 12

Warner 51, Tiospa Zina Tribal 0

Webster 56, Tri-State 12

West Central 14, Tri-Valley 0

Winner 54, Redfield/Doland 0

Wolsey-Wessington 54, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6