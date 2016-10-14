Gregory finishes regular season perfect

"Offensively, they put it all together," Kimball/White Lake coach Dale Taylor said. "They spread it out and they run the ball out of the spread. The quickness kills you."

Gregory quarterback Andy McCance threw 158 yards and two touchdowns, while Jayd VanDerWerff had four total touchdowns as Gregory completed its regular season undefeated, locking in the No. 1 seed in Class 9AA Region 4.

"We have a great quarterback and he puts it on us," VanDerWerff said. "It just fun having him out there and our line gives him great time."

The Gorillas (8-0) never trailed in the contest, but could never pull away for a comfortable lead until the fourth quarter. Gregory relied on its balanced offensive attack and sound defensive football to secure another victory.

"They are a good solid, football team," Taylor said. "Defensively, they are quick all over the field and that is one of their strengths."

The Gorillas jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. VanDerWerff scored a two-yard touchdown run and Joseph Veskrna hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass from McCance.

However, the hosts hung around. Dylan Mohnen connected with Carter Fredricksen for a four-yard touchdown pass to slice the deficit to 14-7.

On the ensuing drive, McCance threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to VanDerWerff to go ahead 22-7. The touchdown happened on fourth down.

"It is huge," VanDerWerff said about the fourth-down score. "It gives us even more momentum."

It was the second touchdown Gregory scored on a fourth down, but Gregory coach Brian Allmendinger said the second one was fortunate for his team.

"We had another play called," Allmendinger said. "It was a broken play and a scramble drill. Jayd got open and Andy hit him on a nice pass."

The WiLdKats (3-4) drove into Gregory territory later in the second quarter, but missed a field goal as time expired to end the first half.

"If we would have put together another score in the first half, I think it would have been a little easier to come out in the second half for our kids," Taylor said.

Instead, the Gorillas kept Kimball/White Lake off the scoreboard in the second half with more sound defense. VanDerWerff and Caleb Stukel both intercepted passes for Gregory in the second half.

"We just rely on our defense," Allmendinger said. "It has been playing so good this year and tonight was just like it has been all year. We bend a little bit and bend a little bit, but we don't break and we don't give up the home run."

Gregory's offense, meanwhile, put together a pair of long drives in the second half to cap off the win. VanDerWerff scored two rushing touchdowns in the second half to round out the scoring.

The junior finished with 75 rushing yards and 78 receiving yards.

Seth Kirsch led the WiLdKats with 64 rushing yards. Mohnen finished with 47 passing yards for Kimball/White Lake, which will play Platte-Geddes on Thursday in Platte to close out the regular season.

Gregory is off next Thursday and will now prepare for the Class 9AA playoffs, which start Oct. 25. The Gorillas are one of three undefeated teams left in Class 9AA.

"It is great," VanDerWerff said, "but we have a lot more work to do."

G 14 8 8 6 — 36

KWL 0 7 0 0 — 7

Scoring summary

First quarter

G: Jayd VanDerWerff 2 run (conversion failed)

G: Joseph Veskrna 13 pass from Andy McCance (Robert Vomacka run)

Second quarter

KWL: Carter Fredericksen 4 pass from Dylan Mohnen (Alex Ballery kick)

G: VanDerWerff 50 pass from McCance (Veskrna pass from McCance)

Third quarter

G: VanDerWerff 2 run (Vomacka run)

Fourth quarter

G: VanDerWerff 6 run (conversion failed)