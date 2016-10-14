No. 2 Kernels dominate Govs

"We were ready to play this football game," said MHS head coach Kent VanOverschelde, whose team built a 42-0 lead after three quarters. "For us to execute the way we did on both sides of the football, that was impressive. The work has been put in and it's nice to see us play a game that we're capable of playing."

After committing a turnover at the goal line on the first possession of the game, Mitchell's defense quickly responded. Two plays after the fumble, Sam Michels recorded a diving interception off Pierre quarterback Peyton Zabel to give the ball right back to the Kernel offense.

"I read the quarterback, saw the receiver and just cut it off," Michels said. "It really turned the game in our favor and we kept the momentum the rest of the game."

The Kernels (7-1) wouldn't turn the ball over for the rest of the game and didn't punt the ball until there was 7 minutes and 40 seconds left in the game. Mitchell scored touchdowns on six consecutive drives to build its lead and outgained the Governors 382-139.

"Mitchell's probably the most physical team we've seen and that's a huge credit to those guys," Pierre head coach Steve Steele said. "They dominated the line scrimmage on both sides of the ball and it's tough to win a game when that happens."

Spencer Neugebauer capped off Mitchell's first scoring-drive with an 18-yard touchdown run down the Kernel sideline to put Mitchell up 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, Mitchell used the wind at its back to pin Pierre deep in its own territory. Constant defensive pressure by the Kernels hindered Zabel and the Governor offense throughout the game. Zabel finished the game 6-of-16 for 20 yards.

"We weren't to get into a rhythm offensively," Steele said. "When you get down early against a team like Mitchell, it's really hard to come back because they can pound the ball and control the clock."

While Pierre's offense struggled to manage first downs, the Kernel offense put together three scoring drives of more than 50 yards. Michels put Mitchell up 14-0 on a 1-yard run, while Neugebauer added touchdowns of three and five yards to give the Kernels a 28-0 halftime lead.

"Those big boys up front do a lot," said Michels, who finished the game with 93 yards rushing on 14 carries. "The play calling does a lot too. We just played hard the whole night and played physical."

While Mitchell racked up 314 yards on the ground, sophomore quarterback Kiel Nelson connected with Cody Reichelt on three passes for 80 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown on Mitchell's first possession of the second half. Nelson finished the game 3-of-5 passing for 80 yards.

"We ran the ball a lot and it really opened up the passing game," Reichelt said.

Neugebauer, who finished the game with 27 carries for 197 yards, scored his fourth touchdown on a 24-yard scamper to give Mitchell a 42-0 lead, allowing the Mitchell backups to play the entire fourth quarter.

"Their offensive line was phenomenal," Steele said. "They deserve a lot of credit and Neugebauer was as advertised and so was Michels."

Pierre broke up the shutout in the fourth quarter when Jack Maher found Brad Dean for 35-yard touchdown pass and the Governors added another touchdown on a 3-yard touchdown run by Maher.

Defensively, Reichelt finished the game with a team-high 10 tackles, while Logan Rietveld and Jared Street each added four tackles. Rietveld also had a sack, while Dylan Krogman and Michels each had an interception for the Kernels.

Mitchell closes out the regular season Thursday at Huron (4-4).

NOTES: Holding their "Pink Out" game Friday, the Mitchell High School football team dedicated Friday's game to Mitchell sophomore Orenda Young, who is battling ovarian cancer, raising $1,076.

Pierre 0 0 0 13—13

Mitchell 7 21 14 0—42

Scoring summary

First quarter

M: Spencer Neugebauer 18 run (Seth Paulson kick)

Second quarter

M: Sam Michels 1 run (Paulson kick)

M: Neugebauer 3 run (Paulson kick)

M: Neugebauer 5 run (Paulson kick)

Third quarter

M: Cody Reichelt 34 pass from Kiel Nelson (Paulson kick)

M: Neugebauer 24 run (Paulson kick)

Fourth quarter

P: Brad Dean 35 pass from Jack Maher (kick missed)

P: Maher 2 run (Kaden Hight kick)

RUSHING: M: Spencer Neugebauer 27-197-4, Sam Michels 14-93-1, Carson Max 3-12, Kiel Nelson 5-5, Drew Kitchens 3-4, Austin Jennings 1-2, Logan Sparks 5-1, Max Schoenfelder 1-0; P: Jack Maher 11-57-1, Brad Dean 1-0, Peyton Zabel 3-0, Hudson Rohrbach 3-(1), Jack Adam 1-(1); PASSING: M: Nelson 3-5-80-0-1; P: Maher 2-5-61-1-1, Zabel 6-16-20-1-0; RECEIVING: M: Cody Reichelt 3-80-1; P: Brad Dean 3-45-1, Rohrbach 2-(2), Zabel 1-26, Zach Fendrich 1-7, Adam 1-5.