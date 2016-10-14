Kernels hold off Cobblers for sweep

But the No. 5 Kernels, as they have in 10 of their last 11 matches, prevailed once more and earned a three-set sweep over the Cobblers at the MHS gym.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-21 and 25-21, marking the eighth time in the 10-win stretch that the Kernels (14-4) have swept their opponents.

However, Friday's victory did not come easy against the Cobblers (11-11), who had a tall front line and played a similar type of power volleyball as the Kernels.

"We missed a lot of our defensive assignments and they just came to play," Mitchell coach Deb Thill said. "I think it took us a while in those first two sets to realize that Rapid City Central came to play. That's one of the biggest teams we've faced."

In the first two sets, Mitchell was down by at least six points and managed to come back both times. Mitchell broke a 12-12 tie with a pair of Mackenzie Miller kills and a Bridget Thill ace in the process, spurring the Kernels to the opening-set win.

The second set started in the same fashion, with Cobblers leading 20-16 before Mitchell punched back to win the next six points to allow the Kernels to close again.

In the third, Mitchell never trailed but the Cobblers didn't let match slip away, either. Juneau Jones' block brought the Cobblers to 19-18, before Mitchell rattled off three straight points, punctuated by a Sage Jorgensen kill to make it 22-18. Jenna Weich and Miller scored the final two points for Mitchell in clinching the win.

"I thought after that first set, I thought we serve-received pretty well," coach Thill said. "If anything, our defense probably let us down a bit. But good teams find a way to win and I think that's what we did today."

The Kernels were led by Miller, who had 15 kills and 15 digs. Mitchell welcomed back Haley Burdick into the lineup once more after a few weeks away due to injury, as she added nine kills. Chelsea Brewster had eight kills, Carly Haring had four blocks, Lauren Larson had 13 digs and Mandy Schmidt added 34 assists. Thill noted the strong serving of Jorgensen, who finished with two aces but the sophomore had numerous key serves for the Kernels in the match.

"Our kids hate to serve-receive against her in practice because it's nasty," Thill said of the serve's style. "She gets back there and puts this spin thing on it and it hurts their arms. It's good for Sage because she's a person that has worked really hard and does a nice job for us."

For the Cobblers, Jones had 11 kills and three aces, while Shanoa Nez had eight kills and two blocks. Abbie Freeman had a team-high 14 digs for RCC.

After a week off the court prior to Friday's match, the Kernels will be back at it today, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee against No. 4-ranked Rapid City Stevens. The Raiders (19-5) lost to Huron Friday night in a back-and-forth five-set match. Thill said Stevens is a team with strong passing and attacking, meaning Mitchell's defense will have to be prepared.

Subvarsity:

JV: Mitchell won 25-22, 25-23. Maggie Kattner had 17 assists and seven digs, while Chelsea Brewster and Brooke Flemmer each had seven kills.

Sophomores: Mitchell won 25-14, 25-13. Tess Limberg had five kills and 12 digs, Flemmer added four aces and Kattner had 15 assists.

Freshmen A: Mitchell won 25-21, 25-12.

Freshmen B: Rapid City Central won 25-19, 25-8.