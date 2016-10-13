Area prep volleyball roundup: Hanson edges Ethan

Tayah Waldera powered the Beaver victory with 27 assists and 16 digs, while Ashley Moe logged a double-double with 21 kills and 10 digs. Hannah Marquardt added 44 digs.

Ethan received 46 assists from Kacey Bartscher and Karly Gustafson had 19 kills and four blocks. Rachel Hawkins contributed 29 digs, 13 kills and three aces in the Rustler loss.

Hanson (18-4) plays Scotland on Monday in Alexandria. Ethan (15-4) plays Avon on Tuesday in Ethan.

Freeman 3, Avon 2

AVON — Freeman stormed back from a two set deficit to claim a victory over Avon in prep volleyball action on Thursday night.

Set scores were 18-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18 and 15-13.

Ashley Glanzer supplied the firepower for the Flyers as she accounted for 20 kills, 12 digs and three aces in the victory. Josie Fuhrmann added 42 assists and 12 digs to the Flyer cause.

Hanna Powers paced the Pirate offense with 17 digs and 20 assists, while Kacie Mudder contributed 17 digs and nine kills.

Freeman (8-10) travels to Alexandria on Tuesday to play Hanson. Avon (9-11) plays Ethan on Tuesday in Ethan.

Bridgewater-Emery 3, Gayville-Volin 1

BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater-Emery edged Gayville-Volin in four sets on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-21, 29-27, 16-25 and 25-22.

Kadra Kayser helped the Huskies' victory with 12 kills, 13 digs and two aces on the night. Sophia Potter added 13 assists while Sydney Hoffman was credited for 13 kills for B-E.

Gayville-Volin was boosted by Megan Hirsch's 28 kills and 10 digs in the loss. Grace Dangel netted 39 assists in the loss.

B-E (11-11) hosts Wessington Springs Monday in Emery. G-V (10-9) travels to Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Saturday to play in the ACDC tournament.

Burke/South Central 3, Gregory 0

BURKE — Burke/South Central downed Gregory 3-0 in prep volleyball play on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-10, 25-5 and 25-12.

Madison Wischmann guided the Cougar offense as she assisted on 19 points while adding four aces. Taylee Indahl contributed 11 kills in the victory and Teah Serr picked up 13 digs.

No individual statistics were reported for Gregory.

BSC (14-7) travels to Wagner on Oct. 22 to play in the Southeast South Dakota Conference Tournament. Gregory (8-12) travels to Spencer, Nebraska, Tuesday to play Boyd County (Neb.).

Colome 3, White River 0

COLOME — Colome swept all three sets from White River on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-20 and 25-15.

Sara O'Brien triggered the Cowboy victory as she totaled 19 assists, 11 digs and three aces on the night. Callie Heath chipped in 12 kills, eight digs and three blocks in the victory.

No individual statistics were reported for White River.

Colome (8-11) plays in the AC/DC tournament on Saturday. White River (14-15) plays Lower Brule on Tuesday in White River.

Bon Homme 3, Corsica-Stickney 0

CORSICA — Class A No. 3 Bon Homme overwhelmed Corsica-Stickney in three straight sets on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-10 and 25-9.

Deann Jelsma piloted the Cavalier offense with 26 assists. Sierra Mesman netted 17 kills and Jeni Schmidt added 11 kills in the victory.

Bridget Burke collected three kills and three digs in the loss for the Cougars.

Bon Homme (21-2) plays at Parkston on Tuesday. Corsica-Stickney (2-14) plays in the AC/DC tournament on Saturday.

Freeman Academy/Marion 3, Marty 0

FREEMAN — Freeman Academy/Marion swept Marty in straight sets on Thursday in Freeman.

Set scores were 25-5, 25-12 and 25-6.

Michele Schoenwald led Freeman Academy/Marion with six aces, seven kills and one block. Amy Ptak added 17 assists, five aces, three digs and one kill for the Bearcats.

Freeman Academy/Marion (10-10) will play Dell Rapids St. Mary on Tuesday in Dell Rapids. Marty (1-8) will play Gayville-Volin on Saturday in Corsica.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 3, Kimball/White Lake 1

WHITE LAKE — Sanborn Central/Woonsocket picked up a 3-1 prep volleyball victory on Thursday night by defeating Kimball/White Lake.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-19, 26-28 and 25-17.

Myah Selland delivered a strong performance with 20 kills, eight blocks and two aces to lead SCW. Kayla Olson notched 30 assists and four aces in the victory.

KWL was led by Brooklyn Donald who accounted for 17 kills, 24 digs and two blocks in the losing effort. Whitney Hinker added another 25 digs and three aces for the WiLdKats.

SCW (15-5) plays at Corsica-Stickney on Monday in Stickney. KWL (15-5) plays Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Monday in New Holland.

Lyman 3, Philip 0

PRESHO — Lyman upended Region 7B rival Philip on Thursday night in three straight sets.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-20 and 25-16.

Carly Uthe sparked the Red Raiders with 15 digs, 14 assists and three aces. Bailey DeJong had 12 kills, while Ashton Smith recorded five blocks for Lyman.

No individual statistics were reported for Philip.

Lyman (19-7) plays Highmore-Harrold on Tuesday in Presho. Philip (17-5) travels to Box Elder to play in the Douglas Invitational.

Menno 3, Mitchell Christian 0

MENNO — Menno defeated Mitchell Christian in straight sets on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-19 and 25-19.

Paige Heckenlaible guided Menno with 10 digs, six kills and four blocks. Ashton Vaith logged 12 digs, four kills and three aces in the victory.

Kaitlyn Asmus posts six kills, 10 digs and served two aces for the Golden Eagles in the loss.

Menno (8-9) plays in the ACDC Tournament on Saturday. Mitchell Christian (2-18) will host Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Oct. 21.

West Central 3, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon/Plankinton came up a few points short as the Titans lost a five-set match to West Central on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-16, 21-25, 23-25 and 15-13.

Sydney Goertel fueled the West Central attack with 12 kills and 16 assists, while Emma Habben recorded 13 kills and 12 digs to lead the Trojans to victory.

MVP was led by Destiney Haak's 18 kills in the losing effort. The Titans received 10 kills from Katlyn Briggs and 32 assists from Erin Denning.

West Central (16-5) will play in the Canton tournament on Saturday. MVP (11-9) plays Tri-Valley in Colton on Tuesday.

Parker 3, Parkston 0

PARKSTON — Parker picked up a road sweep at Parkston in prep volleyball action on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-17 and 25-6.

Makenzie Dean directed the Pheasant attack with 31 assists, while Rylie Christensen contributed 12 kills in the victory.

Faith Rands posted six kills and 11 digs for Parkston in the loss.

Parker (20-5) plays Flandreau on Tuesday in Parker. Parkston (11-11) will host Bon Homme on Tuesday.

Platte-Geddes 3, Chamberlain 0

PLATTE — Platte-Geddes picked up a 3-0 win over Chamberlain in prep volleyball action on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-20 and 25-10.

Jada Nelson ignited the Black Panther attack with 10 kills, 10 digs and three blocks for double-double. Alexis Peterson tallied seven kills, eight digs and three blocks in the victory.

No individual statistics were available for Chamberlain.

Platte-Geddes (11-7) travels to Armour on Monday to play Tripp-Delmont/Armour. Chamberlain (7-13) will play in a triangular at McLaughlin with Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on Tuesday.

Scotland 3, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

SCOTLAND — Scotland bested Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Thursday night by sweeping all three sets from the Nighthawks.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-20 and 25-13.

Taylor Gall posted 18 assists and nine kills to lead the Highlanders, while Taylor Bietz was credited for 24 assists, eight digs and four aces in the victory.

The Nighthawks received six kills and six blocks from Matti Reiner in the loss.

Both Scotland (5-12) and TDA (3-16) play in the AC/DC Tournament on Saturday.

Wolsey-Wessington 3, Wessington Springs 0

WOLSEY — Wolsey-Wessington downed Wessington Springs 3-0 on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-19 and 25-14.

Abbey Tschetter supplied the offensive firepower as she tallied 13 kills, 19 kills, two blocks and three aces for Wolsey-Wessington. The Warbirds received 12 digs and five kills from Chantel Haider in the victory.

Wessington Springs was paced by Whitney Reider's 29 assists and two aces in the loss.

Wolsey-Wessington (13-9) hosts Sunshine Bible Academy on Tuesday. Wessington Springs (5-12) will play in the AC/DC tournament on Saturday.

Wagner 3, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

LAKE ANDES — Wagner swept Andes Central/Dakota Christian in prep volleyball action on Thursday in Lake Andes.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-11 and 25-14.

No individual statistics were reported.

Wagner (11-10) travels to Winner on Tuesday. ACDC (6-12) hosts the Thunder Nation Tourney on Saturday in Lake Andes/New Holland.

Chester Area 3, Canistota 0

CHESTER — Class B No. 3 Chester Area downed Canistota in straight sets in a prep volleyball match on Thursday in Chester.

Set scores were 25-9, 25-17 and 25-11.

No individual statistics were available.

Chester Area (18-6) plays Sioux Valley on Tuesday in Chester. Canistota (14-8) heads to Montrose Oct. 21 to play McCook Central/Montrose.

Thursday's Statewide Scores

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Sisseton, 25-23, 25-13, 23-25, 25-13

Arlington def. Castlewood, 25-12, 25-15, 25-11

Belle Fourche def. Lead-Deadwood, 19-25, 25-12, 25-14, 24-26, 15-4

Bennett County def. Todd County, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23

Bison def. Mott-Regent, N.D., 25-17, 25-22, 25-11

Bon Homme def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-12, 25-10, 25-9

Bridgewater-Emery def. Gayville-Volin, 25-21, 29-27, 16-25, 25-20

Burke/South Central def. Gregory, 25-10, 25-5, 25-12

Chester def. Canistota, 25-9, 25-17, 25-11

Clark/Willow Lake def. Deuel, 25-15, 19-25, 25-12, 25-20

Colome def. White River, 25-12, 25-20, 25-15

Custer def. Douglas, 25-20, 27-25, 21-25, 25-21

Deubrook def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-15, 25-9, 25-8

Edgemont def. Red Cloud, 25-9, 28-26, 25-14

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tri-Valley, 25-20, 25-13, 25-18

Elkton-Lake Benton def. DeSmet, 25-16, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22

Faith def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18

Flandreau Indian def. Omaha Nation, Neb., 17-25, 13-25, 25-18, 25-14, 15-13

Florence/Henry def. Iroquois, 25-13, 25-10, 25-14

Freeman def. Avon, 18-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 15-13

Freeman Academy def. Marty Indian, 25-5, 25-12, 25-6

Groton Area def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-10, 25-14, 25-7

Hanson def. Ethan, 19-25, 25-20, 25-17, 24-26, 15-12

Harding County def. McIntosh, 25-16, 25-21, 25-19

Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-14, 25-20, 25-21

Herreid/Selby Area def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-14, 25-12, 25-17

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. def. Lemmon, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Ipswich, 25-17, 25-13, 25-16

Kadoka Area def. Jones County, 25-16, 25-12, 25-20

Lake Preston def. Colman-Egan, 19-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-15, 15-13

Langford def. Edmunds Central, 25-14, 25-18, 25-19

Lennox def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-14, 25-10, 25-21

Leola/Frederick def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11

Menno def. Mitchell Christian, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19

Milbank Area def. Redfield/Doland, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21

Northwestern def. Potter County, 25-7, 25-12, 25-15

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Estelline, 25-9, 25-21, 25-17

Parker def. Parkston, 25-14, 25-17, 25-6

Pierre def. Sturgis Brown, 25-6, 25-13, 25-14

Platte-Geddes def. Chamberlain, 25-18, 25-20, 25-10

Rapid City Christian def. Oelrichs, 25-12, 25-6, 25-18

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-23, 25-19, 26-28, 25-17

Sioux Falls Christian def. Dell Rapids, 25-15, 25-14, 25-18

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 23-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-12

Sioux Valley def. Baltic, 25-20, 23-25, 25-12, 25-12

St. Thomas More def. Spearfish, 25-23, 27-25, 25-12

Stanley County def. Dupree, 25-12, 25-15, 26-28, 26-24

Sully Buttes def. Mobridge-Pollock, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20

Tea Area def. Garretson, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13

Vermillion def. Canton, 21-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18

Wagner def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-20, 25-11, 25-14

Warner def. Faulkton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-12

Waubay/Summit def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24

Webster def. Hamlin, 21-25, 25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 15-8

West Central def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-23, 25-16, 21-25, 23-25, 15-13

Wilmot def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-19, 25-14, 20-25, 25-18

Wolsey-Wessington def. Wessington Springs, 25-20, 25-19, 25-14

Yankton def. Watertown, 27-25, 25-21, 14-25, 23-25, 15-12