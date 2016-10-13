Mitchell’s offensive line has been ‘backbone’ of team

Seven games into the 2016 season, the Kernels are 6-1 and a big reason why is the experience and play by five offensive linemen on the team—Spencer Mohr, Zeb Parson, Alex Klingaman, Bryce Geraets and Chris Corbett.

This year, the unit has been paving the way for an offense that's averaging 38.3 points and 346.4 yards of total offense per game. The key cogs up front have cleared the way for 2,106 rushing yards and helped senior Spencer Neugebauer shine. Neugebauer has five games of more than 100 yards rushing and 20 rushing touchdowns on the year. He repeatedly passes his touchdowns and statistics onto the linemen.

"That's the backbone of our football team," Mitchell head coach Kent VanOverschelde said of the five offensive linemen. "Being able to have five athletes that are willing to commit to that position and understand their significance and the sacrifice it takes to play on the offensive line has been huge."

Today, when the Kernels host Pierre at Joe Quintal Field, those five players will make their 19th start together as a unit, dating back to the 2015 season opener against Harrisburg. Since that game, Mitchell has a record of 13-5 and the five offensive linemen helped the Kernels post school records in total offense (3,757) and rushing yards (2,994) last year.

Above all the stats and accolades, the five guys on the offensive line are most proud of creating a physical nature of football that is starting to be recognized statewide.

"We just go out and play smashmouth football," said Corbett, who at 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds is the biggest of the bunch.

"We play as a team too," said Klingaman, the smallest member at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds. "Just drive your feet and get those pancakes."

"Add some extra syrup, too," joked Parsons (5-foot-11, 230 pounds) and Geraets (6-foot-2, 240 pounds) simultaneously. A "pancake" is a term used by offensive line players and coaches to describe a block that leaves a defensive player flat on his back.

Off the field, the five linemen are laid back, constantly chatting and full of laughter. On the field, the group doesn't mess around. The five seniors stay determined to push their opponents backwards and protect quarterback Kiel Nelson. Their constant push up front is a big part of Mitchell's 6-1 start to the season. In two games this season—against Spearfish and Sturgis—the Kernels offensive line simply manhandled the opposition resulting in blowout wins.

"It feels great when you know the running backs are going to run for 500 yards in a game," said Mohr, one of the Kernels' four captains listed at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds. "We trust each other, we know what the guy next to us is going to do and what they're capable of."

With only one player more than 300 pounds, the Kernels' offensive line isn't always biggest or tallest unit on the field. Size hasn't hindered the group, which VanOverschelde credited assistant coaches Eric Witte, Joe Kramer and Paul Nelson for crafting a skilled front force.

"To play offensive line, you have to have some size and develop the strength," VanOverschelde said. "Usually the last thing to come around is the skill and mentality. It's a process and they've been here from start to finish. It's good for them to see the success that they've seen."

From tackle to tackle

On the line, Mohr holds down the right tackle position next to right guard Parsons. Klingaman is the center, flanked on the left by Geraets at left guard and Corbett anchors the left tackle position.

Geraets, an all-state honorable mention selection along with Mohr last year, gave a rundown what each member of the offensive line brings to the Kernels.

"Spencer Mohr is pretty quick and pretty athletic coming off the ball," Geraets said. "He's really smart and knows what to do."

Alongside Mohr on the right side of the line, Geraets said Parsons compliments Mohr well.

"Zeb can lift the weight room," Geraets said. "He's one of the strongest guys on the team and he can overpower people no matter how big or fast they are."

Up the middle, Geraets said it's simple what the center Klingaman is trying to accomplish.

"Kling likes the pancakes, he keeps his feet moving, that's what he likes," Geraets said.

Joining Geraets on the left side is Corbett, who Geraets called "the big teddy bear".

"Chris is a softie but for his size he can move pretty well," Geraets said. "He's smart, he can move and he's strong."

Rounding out the offensive line, Geraets, who was quick to praise his teammates, added he finds a way to contribute.

"I'm somewhat fast, I got good hands," he said, jokingly adding he'd like to see playing time at tight end. "I like moving around."

The knowledge of the offensive line is broader than just the position each person plays. Each player has learned his role, while also understanding who should be where at all times.

"They know not only their responsibility as a right tackle but know also know what the left tackle is doing," said VanOverschelde, who once again praised coaches Kramer and Witte. "They have a full understanding of the system."

Mohr called Witte "the technique guy" and Kramer "the scheme guy" and added the unit has learned a lot from the coaching staff.

Experienced group

Four of the players—Corbett, Geraets, Mohr and Parson—started Mitchell's second game of the 2014 season in Harrisburg and were in and out of the starting lineup as sophomores for the rest of 2014.

The extra experience gained as sophomores has proved invaluable as the Kernels seek the school's first trip to the DakotaDome since 1993.

All five players looked back at their first few plays on the offensive line and remembered the speed of the game being a lot faster. For the seniors, the speed of the game has now slowed down and that keeps the unit confident in its abilities as the postseason approaches.

"Confident in the team. Confident in our running backs and what we can do," said Mohr about the final stretch.

The group agreed with their captain and added the offensive line doesn't feel any extra pressure. After falling one game short of the Class 11AA championship last year, the entire team, especially the five offensive linemen, have their eyes on the final prize.

"It's special to have five of them do it together, grow together and take full advantage of the opportunity in front of them," VanOverschelde said.