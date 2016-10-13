Kernels dance brings home fifth place at ESD

The Kernels' scored 215.5 points in the dance division, while the cheer team was seventh with 174.5 points.

Brandon Valley was the grand champion in both dance and cheer. The Lynx scored 253 in the dance division and had 244 points in the cheer division.

The dance team was fourth in the hip-hop category with 220.5 points, fifth in pom with 215 points and sixth in kick for 211 points for the 215.5 average.

The regular season has now concluded for the cheer and dance teams, who will head to Aberdeen Oct. 22 for the state meet.