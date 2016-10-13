Winner, MVP girls cross-country teams book spots for state

Winner claimed the team title with 26 points, while Todd County took second with 33 points and Mount Vernon/Plankinton earned another trip to the state meet with a third-place finish with 43 points. Chamberlain finished fourth with 47 points. The top-3 teams and top-20 individuals at the region meet qualify for the state meet.

"We put five (runners) in the top-10 and six in the top-20," Winner head coach Jayd Schuyler said. "That's what we expected and I was pleased with the performance."

Individually, Chamberlain's Ella Byers, the defending state champion, won the girls race with a time of 18 minutes and 14.74 seconds. Winner's Sidda Schuyler took second (19:03.82) and Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Lorna Gregerson rounded out the top-5 in fifth place (19:50.27).

Winner had runners finish in places 7-10 with Samantha Schuyler taking seventh (20:09.34), Chloe Bartels finishing eighth (20:17.76), Aryn Meiners placing ninth (20:26.26) and Jaclyn Laprath taking 10th (20:30.04).

"We've been working hard and pushing each other," Samantha Schuyler said. "We had people we wanted to stay with and pushed ourselves."

For MVP, Hallie Schmidt took 11th (20:37.69), Tay Westendorf finished 13th (20:40.03), Savannah Schmidt placed 14th (20:41.30) and Lainey Gregerson took 15th (20:42.35). Savannah Risseeuw placed 17th (21:01.18) as the Titans' final runner and Winner's Meagan Blare finished 19th (21:07.28).

Chamberlain's Isabella Shepherd and Abby Hutmacher qualified for state by placing 16th (20:51.74) and 18th place (21:03.23), respectively.

Jayd said his team has had strong leadership from its upperclassmen and newcomer Sidda Schuyler, a seventh-grader, has boosted the team scores.

"When she's in the top two or three at every meet, that really adds (extra points)," Jayd said. "We can go in a pack of about four and that's what we did today."

In the boys race, Stanley County claimed the team title with 41 points, while Todd County took second with 45 points and Miller finished third with 45 points. Winner placed sixth with 82 points and MVP finished seventh with 99 points.

Miller's Cole Sargent won the race with a time of 16:24.37, while Winner's Izak Meleterno placed seventh (16:58.51). Winner's Kade Watson will join Meleterno at state after finishing 11th (17:08.57).

Chamberlain's Lucas Lopez qualified for state by placing 13th (17:23.91) and MVP's Layne Lewis booked his spot with a 15th-place finish (17:49.51).

The state cross-country meet will be held on Oct. 22 in Huron.

Ethan/Parkston qualifies three boys and girls

In the Region 3A cross-country meet in Lennox, the Ethan/Parkston boys and girls teams narrowly missed out on qualifying as a team.

The E/P girls team placed fourth with 48 points, while the boys finished in fourth with 65 points. Beresford won the girls title with 32 points and Sioux Falls Christian won the boys title with 15 points.

For the E/P boys, Jonah Murtha had a top-10 finish by placing 10th (17:09.68), while Tucker Murtha took 15th (17:33.28) and Austin Bartelt finished in 16th (17:33.40). Caleb DeWeerd, of Sioux Falls Christian, won the boys race with a time of 16:18.06.

In the girls race, E/P's Lexy Leischner placed seventh (20:02.96), Lindsey Roth finished 11th (20:17.46) and Jessica Endres took 13th (20:31.52).

Wagner's Alcista Dion and Taylor Eitemiller each qualified for state by finishing in 10th (20:13.79) and 18th (20:36.39), respectively.

Fighting Cougars' Pulse qualifies for state

SALEM — McCook Central/Montrose's Blake Pulse grabbed the final state qualifying slot in the Region 2A boys cross-country race Thursday in Salem.

Pulse finished 20th, running 18 minutes and 53 seconds and was the lone MCM runner to qualify for the Oct. 22 race.

West Central dominated the boys race, with Derick Peters running away with the individual title in a time of 16:01. Braden Peters and Carter Ulrich made it 1-2-3 with Trojans at the finish and West Central had 11 team points on the day. Garretson and Sioux Valley also qualified as teams on the boys side. MCM was ninth as a team with a 168.

In the girls race, Rachel Kindt's run in 20:17 helped Garretson to the team title in a closely contested competition. The Blue Dragons had 34 points, while Flandreau was second with 37 and Madison was third with 40 points. MCM was seventh as a team with a 126.