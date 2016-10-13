No. 2 Kernels seek revenge against Govs

Mitchell (6-1) and Pierre (3-4) will clash in an Eastern South Dakota Conference battle at 7 p.m. today at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.

"Absolutely," said MHS head coach Kent VanOverschelde said when asked if the Kernels had any extra motivation in preparing for Pierre. "It'll be nice to play Pierre here at home."

VanOverschelde pointed the two losses against the Governors in 2015 and even mentioned Mitchell's 28-7 loss to Pierre in 2014 as "a performance we weren't very proud of."

Heading into this year's contest, the Kernels enter with the longest winning streak in Class 11AA, while Pierre is coming off a 24-18 win over Aberdeen Central and scored 41 points on Sioux Falls Washington the week before.

The Kernel offense is averaging 38.3 points and 346.4 yards of total offense per game with 300 of yards coming on the ground per game. Senior running Spencer Neugebauer had led the offense, scoring 23 touchdowns this year (20 rushing and three receiving). The speedster is averaging 152 yards on the ground per game and has 112 carries for 1,066 yards, while adding seven catches for 146 yards. Behind Neugebauer, Sam Michels has 53 carries for 363 rushing yards and four touchdowns and sophomore Kiel Nelson has adding to rushing attack each week, scoring a 68-yard touchdown last week against Brookings.

VanOverschelde has been pleased with how the offense has been clicking but added the Kernels need to continue to find ways to move the ball.

"Offensively, we need continuous work on execution," VanOverschelde said. "There's been a few things teams have put in front of us that we've handled and made plays around, but it wasn't absolute execution."

For Pierre head coach Steve Steele, Neugebauer's capabilities immediately jumped out to the first-year head coach of the Governors.

"Spencer Neugebauer is a phenomenal athlete and he might be the fastest kid in the state," Steele said. "He's fast and also strong enough to break some tackles and that's a big concern. Being able to tackle soundly will be huge for us."

Steele added the Governors welcomed back senior defensive end Spencer Sarringar back from injury last week and recorded five sacks against Aberdeen Central.

"Getting Spencer back was a huge, huge help for us," Steele said. "When we get players back, it limits our two-way players so guys are able to play a little more rested."

On the flip side, Mitchell's defense, which is allowing 13.5 points per game, will face a Pierre offense that has scored more than 20 points in its past six games.

The Governors are led by junior quarterback Peyton Zabel, who is averaging 212 passing yards per game and has 19 touchdowns (17 passing and two rushing).

"We weren't at full strength to start the year, but we're starting to hit our stride," Steele said. "Peyton Zabel has been phenomenal and is getting better every game. Our offensive line is coming together more."

Steele said he expects the Mitchell defense to continue to play with an aggressive style, looking for turnovers.

"It brings challenges, but it also brings some opportunities," Steele said about Mitchell's defense. "We're going to have a find a way to get the ball out quick and find a way to establish a running game."

Senior linebacker Cody Reichelt leads the Mitchell defense with 62 tackles and seven tackles for loss, while Briggs Havlik has 56 tackles and Neugebauer had 50 tackles. The defense has forced 14 interceptions and five fumbles this year, but VanOverschelde said the group took a couple plays for granted against Brookings last week.

"Defensively, we can get more guys to the football," VanOverschelde said. "We're working hard to get in our pursuit lanes to make sure everyone is in a position to make a play."

Sitting No. 2 in the Class 11AA power points, Mitchell will need to close out the regular season with two wins to guarantee home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. As the stakes rise near the end of the season, Mitchell offensive lineman Bryce Geraets said the Kernels want to put 2015's semifinal loss behind them as the 2016 postseason approaches.

"We still have a bitter taste in our mouth," Geraets said. "We want revenge."

No. 2 Mitchell Kernels (6-1) vs. Pierre Governors (3-4)

When/Where: 7 p.m. today at Joe Quintal Field

Last meeting: Pierre defeated Mitchell 41-26 in the Class 11AA semifinals on Nov. 6, 2015 in Pierre.

Coaches: Mitchell's Kent VanOverschelde, 10th year; Pierre's Steve Steele, first year.

Forecast: 72 degrees and mostly clear at kickoff with south winds at 18 mph.

Notes: Mitchell enters today's game on a six-game winning streak. ... The Kernels are ranked No. 2 in Class 11AA in the South Dakota Sportswriters Association poll. ... The Kernels are averaging 38.3 points and 346.4 yards of total offense per game. Mitchell's defense is allowing 13.5 points per game. ... Pierre is coming a 24-18 win over Class 11AAA Aberdeen Central. ... The Governors won both games against the Kernels in Pierre last year. The last time the two teams met in Mitchell, Pierre won 28-7. ... Today's game is a Mitchell Athletic Booster Club event. ... Mitchell's senior wide receiver Reed Overweg is listed as probable to start, according to VanOverschelde.

Mitchell's projected starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight)

Offense

QB: Kiel Nelson, 10, 6-2, 180

RB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185

RB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175

RB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190

WR: Jed Schmidt, 12, 5-11 175

TE: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205

RT: Spencer Mohr, 12, 6-4, 245

RG: Zeb Parsons, 12, 5-11, 230

C: Alex Klingaman, 12, 6-1, 210

LG: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240

LT: Chris Corbett, 12, 6-3, 299

Defense

DT: Myles Horton, 12, 6-0, 230

DT: Michael Horton, 12, 6-0, 235

DE: Kyle Foote, 11, 5-9, 170

DE: Damian Krogman, 11, 5-10, 170

LB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190

LB: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205

LB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185

LB: Briggs Havlik, 11, 5-9, 165

DB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175

DB: Connor Morgan, 12, 6-2, 180

S: Jed Schmidt, 12, 5-11 175

Special teams

P/K: Seth Paulson, 12, 6-0, 160

LS: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240

Pierre's projected starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight)

Offense

QB: Peyton Zabel, 11, 6-6, 210

RB: Zach Fendrich, 12, 5-8, 175

RB: Hudson Rohrbach, 11, 5-10, 180

WR: Jack Adam, 12, 6-3, 170

WR: Brad Dean, 12, 6-0, 185

WR: Kaden Hight, 12, 5-10, 150

OL: Ty Paulsen, 2, 6-6, 265

OL: Matthew Rounds, 11, 5-11, 175

OL: Levi Stoltenburg, 12, 5-11, 230

OL: Lucas Stoltenburg, 12, 5-11, 200

OL: Tommy Maher, 12, 6-3, 210

Defense

DE: Levi Stoltenburg, 12, 5-11, 230

DE: Spencer Sarringar, 12, 6-2, 210

DT: Erick Colman, 11, 6-2, 270

DT: Thomas Ingram, 12, 6-3, 300

LB: Lucas Kessler, 12, 5-7, 185

LB: Joe King, 12, 6-3, 230, 230

LB: Michael Lusk, 11, 5-9, 160

DB: Jack Adam, 12, 6-3, 170

DB: Jack Maher, 10, 6-3, 215

DB: Aric Williams, 12, 5-8, 175

DB: Matt Maxfield, 11, 5-7, 140

Special teams

P: Kaden Hight, 12, 5-10, 150

K: Kaden Hight, 12, 5-10, 150