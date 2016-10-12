Kernels holding No. 2 spot in seed points

In the drive for postseason home-field advantage, the Mitchell High School football team is currently at the wheel and in control.

With two regular season games remaining, the No. 2-ranked Kernels (6-1) sit in second place with 42.000 seed points in the nine-team Class 11AA field. Harrisburg (5-2) claims the No. 1 spot in seed points with 43.429 points and Spearfish and Yankton are tied for third place with 39.857 seed points. The top two teams will host home games throughout the Class 11AA playoffs before the Nov. 11 state championship game in Vermillion. Mitchell head coach Kent VanOverschelde said the Kernels want to have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

"We've done the work to get ourselves there, now we just need to stay there," VanOverschelde said. "The work that we've done has gotten us here, now we need to continue to build and develop."

Mitchell's final two regular season games are against Pierre (3-4), which is in fifth place with 39.000 seed points, and at Huron (4-3), which is in sixth place with 38.857 seed points. The Kernels host the Governors at 7 p.m. on Friday at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.

If the season ended today, Mitchell would host Douglas (2-5), which is in seventh place with 37.857 seed points, while Sturgis (0-7 and 36.429 seed points) would take on Harrisburg. Brookings (0-7) would miss the playoffs with 35.143 seed points.

Harrisburg holds the advantage over Mitchell with its 27-10 win over the Kernels on Aug. 27. The Tigers would have to lose in one of its final two games against Brookings (Friday) and Yankton (Oct. 20) for Mitchell to claim the top spot.

"To move up in the power points, we're going to have to depend on other people and we're not going to focus on that," VanOverschelde said. "We're going to focus on taking care of our own situation."

Mitchell hosted one playoff game last year at Joe Quintal Field, a 54-18 Class 11AA quarterfinal win over Spearfish. It was Mitchell's first playoff win since 2011, before Pierre bounced Mitchell in the state semifinal round.

While the Kernels are unbeaten on the road this season with four wins, VanOverschelde said the Kernels play some of their best football at Joe Quintal Field.

"There's a level of confidence when we play here," VanOverschelde said. "When we're back home, there seems to be more comfortability and the fans and supporters of our team have come out and we're always excited to play in front of them."