Jamestown to join GPAC today

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Great Plains Athletic Conference is expected to announce the addition of the University of Jamestown to the conference for the 2018-19 school year today.

The conference has called a press conference on the Jamestown campus at 1:30 p.m.

The vote by GPAC presidents was held on Tuesday in Seward, Neb., requiring 75 percent approval to allow Jamestown into the conference. A 75 percent threshold was needed to be met to allow the Jimmies into the GPAC.

The school had originally targeted the 2017-18 year to join the GPAC but pushed the plan back a year in July, in an effort to iron out scheduling and travel issues.

The GPAC said in May that the school has approached the conference about joining the 11-school league, which has schools in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, with Jamestown bringing a new state into the conference footprint. Jamestown, like the other 11 GPAC schools, is a private, faith-based college.

Jamestown has been in the North Star Athletic Association, which includes South Dakota schools Dakota State University and Presentation College. Jamestown will essentially serve as a replacement for Nebraska Wesleyan University, which left NAIA for NCAA Division III earlier this year and joined the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.