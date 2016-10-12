College football previews: SDSU, NDSU square off for Dakota Marker

FARGO, N.D.—There's no shortage of buzz surrounding the annual Dakota Marker football game between South Dakota State University and North Dakota State University.

The two rivals each enter the contest unbeaten in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and nationally ranked.

No. 14 SDSU (3-2) travels to No. 1 NDSU (5-0) for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota. The game will broadcast on ESPN3.

NDSU leads the series that dates back to 1903, 59-40-5 and the Bison have won the last eight meetings, which includes two FCS playoff wins in 2012 and 2014.

SDSU enters the game averaging 45 points per game, led by sophomore quarterback Taryn Christion, who leads the conference in total offense. The former Roosevelt Rough Rider has thrown five touchdown passes in each of his past two games, while wide receiver Jake Wieneke and tight end Dallas Goedert are each averaging more than 100 receiving yards per game. Wieneke has 10 touchdown catches in five games and Goedert has eight TD receptions.

Christion is completing 68 percent of his passes and leads the MVFC with 327.2 passing yards per game. Christion has thrown 20 touchdowns against one interception through five games.

For the Bison, quarterback Easton Stick is 13-0 as a starter and leads the five-time defending FCS National Champions this year. NDSU has beaten three top-20 FCS and knocked off FBS Iowa 23-21 on Sept. 17.

University of South Dakota (2-3) at Indiana State (3-3)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.—Coming off a 28-25 Dakota Days win over No. 11 University of Northern Iowa, the University of South Dakota football heads to Terre Haute, Indiana to face the Indiana State in a Missouri Valley Football Conference showdown.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN3 and the Coyote Sports Network stations and affiliates on the radio.

The Coyotes (2-3, 1-1 MVFC) are led by quarterback Chris Streveler, who averages 21.6 points per game and leads the team in rushing (98 yards per game) and passing (166 yards per game).

USD has scored eight touchdowns on plays of 41 yards or more, while Trevor Bouma is averaging 86 rushing yards per game and has more than 2,000 career rushing yards at USD.

South Dakota is averaging 33 points per game and allowing 39.8 points per game, while Indiana State is averaging 31.5 points per game and allowing 36.5 points per game.

No. 6 University of Sioux Falls (6-0) at Winona State (5-1)

WINONA, Minn.—The No. 6 University of Sioux Falls football team will take the nation's top rushing offense on the road against Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference foe Winona State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Winona, Minnesota.

USF (6-0, 2-0 NSIC South) is averaging 585 yards per game and 371.8 rushing yards per game. Last week, USF racked up 670 yards of offense in a 48-28 win over Southwest Minnesota State.

Junior running back Max Mickey had a career-high four touchdowns last week, ranks second in the nation with 942 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. The junior was named the NSIC football offensive player of the week.

Winona State (5-1, 2-0 NSIC South) is on a four-game winning streak and coming off a 27-13 win over Upper Iowa last week.

Augustana University (4-2) vs. Minnesota State University-Mankato (4-2)

SIOUX FALLS—Coming off a 44-31 win over Wayne State, Augustana University will look to improve to 2-1 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division play this week when the Vikings host Minnesota State University-Mankato at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

The Vikings are averaging 478.5 yards of total offense per game and 43 points per game. Augustana is led by senior quarterback Trey Heid, who averages 328.7 passing yards per game.

Minnesota State is averaging 33.5 points per game and 419.5 yards of offense per game. The Mavericks will look to spoil Augustana's Viking Days homecoming game.

Northern State University (3-3) at Minnesota State University-Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.—The Northern State University football team will look to get back above .500 this week when the team takes on Minnesota State University-Duluth at 1 p.m. Saturday in Duluth, Minnesota.

The Wolves (3-3, 1-1 NSIC North) are coming off a tough 31-28 overtime loss against No. 25 Bemidji State last week.

NSU is averaging 32 points per game and allowing 27.3 points per game, with an average of 384.5 yards of total offense per game. Quarterback Christian McAlvain is averaging 168.8 passing yards and 61.3 rushing yards per game this year, while Nicholas Truen is averaging 101.5 rushing yards per game.

The Bulldogs are averaging 40.8 points per game and allowing 33.5 points per game this year.

No. 19 Dakota State University (5-1) vs. Valley City State (3-3)

MADISON—Coming off a bye week, No. 19 Dakota State has its eyes on remaining unbeaten in the North Star Athletic Association Conference.

The Trojans host Valley City State at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Trojan Field in Madison.

DSU is looking to end a 10-game losing streak against Valley City State and is coming off a 36-14 win over Waldorf on Oct. 1.

Jacob Giles, who leads the NSAA in total offensive yards with an average of 300.5 yards and 297.2 passing yards, leads the Trojan offense, while running back Robert Johnson adds an average of 142.2 rushing yards per game.

Howard graduate Cole Potter leads the Trojan defense with 57 tackles and averages 9.5 tackles per game.

Black Hills State University (5-1) at Western State (4-2)

GUNNISON, Colo.—Coming off a 48-34 upset win over No. 13 Colorado Mesa, Black Hills State University will look to remain atop the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference after facing Western State on Saturday in Gunnison, Colorado.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-1 for the first time in NCAA play and are having their most winning season since 2010, when the team won six games.

Last year, BHSU fell to Western State 62-23.

South Dakota School of Mines (5-1) at Colorado School of Mines (4-2)

GOLDEN, Colo.—South Dakota School of Mines will be searching for its first-ever win over Colorado School of Mines on Saturday, when the Hardrockers take on the Orediggers at 12 p.m. in Golden, Colorado.

The meeting of the Mines will feature two high-powered offenses as South Dakota School of Mines averages 42.83 points and 540.5 yards per game and Colorado School of Mines averages 42.33 points and 529.7 yards per game.

Presentation College (4-1) vs. Finlandia University (0-5)

ABERDEEN—In the annual Halo Days homecoming game, Presentation College looks to add another non-conference win as the Saints host Finlandia University at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Aberdeen.

The Saints (4-1) rank No. 1 in the NAIA in pass defense, allowing an average of 103.8 yards per game and Jeff Branch leads the team with 8.5 sacks this season.

Presentation is averaging 381.4 yards of offense per game and has 17 passing touchdowns on the year.