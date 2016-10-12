Redshirt sophomore Taylin Alm recorded three kills in the University of Iowa's 3-0 win over Big 10 foe Indiana on Saturday in Iowa City, Iowa.

Alm, a former Mitchell Kernel, appeared in one set and went 3-for-3 on total attacks in the 26-24, 25-19 and 25-14 win.

On the season, Alm has played in three sets in two matches, recording eight kills.

The Hawkeyes are 14-4 (4-2 Big 10) and play Maryland on Friday in College Park, Maryland.

Lickteig, Wyoming finish fall season

Freeman graduate Arron Lickteig and the University of Wyoming men's golf team wrapped up its fall season on Tuesday.

The Cowboys finished sixth at the University of Denver's Paintbrush Invitational in Parker, Colorado, with an 878. Oklahoma State recorded a 54-hole team total of 850 to win the tournament.

Lickteig carded an 80 (+8) to tie for 59th place at 229 (+13).

Wyoming will enter its winter offseason period before returning to competition season in February. The Cowboys will host the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate in Palm Desert, California on Feb. 17-19 to begin the spring season.

Rietveld places 12th at SDSU meet

Mitchell graduate and Mount Marty College senior cross country runner Berkley Rietveld recorded a 12th place finish at South Dakota State University Classic Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1 in Brookings.

Rietveld finished with a time of 20 minutes and :10.49 seconds. On Oct. 8, Rietveld finished 52nd at the Briar Cliff Invitational with a time of 19:31.42. The meet consisted of runners from the Great Plains Athletic Conference and Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.