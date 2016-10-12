Briar Cliff sweeps Tiger soccer teams

A late goal doomed the Dakota Wesleyan University women's soccer team against Briar Cliff University on Wednesday at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex in Mitchell.

Briar Cliff scored the winning goal in the 102nd minute to edge DWU 1-0 and hand the Tigers' their 12th loss.

The Chargers outshot DWU 21-6 and Tiger goalie Kira Miller had 15 saves in the loss.

DWU (0-12-1) plays Mount Marty College at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Yankton.

In the men's game, Briar Cliff topped DWU 3-0.

The Tigers finished with one shot on goal and were outshot 15-2.

Goalie Gaston Miteff had eight saves.

The Tiger men (1-11, 0-4 GPAC) play Mount Marty College at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday in Yankton.