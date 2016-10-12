Kimball girls claim Region 3B title

Kimball's Oakley Jandreau, center, runs to the finish line Wednesday at the Region 3B cross-country meet in Freeman. Jandreau finished second in individual race and led the Kiotes to the team title. (Marcus Traxler/Republic)

FREEMAN — The Kimball High School girls cross-country team figured they would have a chance to compete for the Region 3B cross-country title on Wednesday.

And then the Kiotes took the championship and ran away with it.

Led by a second-place individual finish by Oakley Jandreau, Kimball placed three runners in the top eight slots during the state qualifying meet Wednesday at Valley View Golf Course outside Freeman, scoring nine team points and cruising to the regional title.

Freeman was second with 32 points and Burke/South Central scored 41, also punching tickets to next week's state meet in Huron.

Jandreau battled Marty Indian's Kini Po Hart for much of the race, before Hart pulled away to win the individual title in 21 minutes, 13.65 seconds. Jandreau ran 21:16.36 and Freeman Academy/Marion's Tiana Schroeder finished third. Kimball's Sidney McCord finished in fourth place and Carlee Natvig rounded out the team scoring with an eighth place finish for the Kiotes.

"We thought we could be top-three, and if we ran our best race, we could be right there," Jandreau said. "I think we put forth a great effort as a team and we got it done. With all of the work we've put in, it feels great."

Lacey Person, of Burke/South Central, rounded out the top-five with a time of 22:03.10.

Jandreau said she knows Kimball will have its work cut out for them in the state meet on Oct. 22, but said the team can still improve and run better.

"Hopefully, we can run a strong team race and catch a few teams and give them a run for their money," she said.

Qualifying for the state meet was Mitchell Christian's Adaya Plastow, who finished 14th with a time of 23:09.24.

In the boys competition, the Cougars' Kray Person pulled away late to win the Region 3B individual title. Person ran in 16:45.86, edging out Thaniel Schroeder, of Freeman Academy/Marion, who ran in 16:48.32, and Gregory's Aaron Voigt's time of 16:58.82,

The Bearcats won the team championship, finishing with 11 team points. Burke/South Central was second with 26 and Mitchell Christian was third, qualifying for the state meet with a score of 41.

FA/M coach Suzanne Koerner said she was confident her team could finish at the top but said she still had butterflies before the meet. Brennan Haggerty and Dane Allison finished in fourth and fifth place, respectively for the Bearcats' strong team score.

"You try not to be too confident ever but I felt pretty good about how practice has been going. ... They're aiming pretty high this year," Koerner said.

For Person, it's another checkmark on his list of season goals, which includes a strong finish at the state meet.

"It was fun out there today ... this is the fun part about cross country," he said. "It's a step in the right direction but I'm not satisfied yet."

The Golden Eagles got strong performances to claim the final team spot into the state field. Alec Nelson was seventh in a time of 17:22.55 and Luke Knutson finished 11th in 18:59.95. Max Reynen rounded out the scoring with a run of 20:31.71 for 26th place, edging out Gregory by four team points.

"We knew it was going to be tough out there. We've had a few injuries and it was good to see our team at our best today," Mitchell Christian coach Mark Miedema said.

Canistota girls take second in Region 2B

HOWARD — The Canistota girls cross-country team is bound for the state meet after finishing second at the Region 2B cross-country meet Wednesday in Howard.

Gayville-Volin, powered by individual champion Laura Nelson, finished in first place as a team, scoring 12 points. The Hawks were second with 35 points and De Smet edged out hosts Howard, 39-40, for the final team qualifying slot.

Canistota was led by a fourth-place finish from Kara Roshone, who finished in 20:52.5. Mykkah Krinke and Lexi Tieszen finished 15th and 16th in the individual race to help the Hawks into the state meet.

For the Tigers, Emma Neises finished sixth (20:56.1) and Abby Connor finished 13th (21:21.0) to qualify for state.

In the boys race, the Hawks landed in fourth place as a team, as Oldham-Ramona/Rutland claimed the team title with 23 points. Viborg-Hurley was second with 29 points and Elkton-Lake Benton was third with 38 points. V-H's Logan Hansen crossed the finish line in 17:38.6 to win the individual title.

Trey Ortman finished sixth to grab a state qualifying spot, running in 18:06.0, with Mandre Adams and Tate Tieszen finished 14th and 19th respectively, each earning trips to state.

Lyman, SCW runners qualify for state at 4B meet

GETTYSBURG — Both Lyman and Sanborn Central/Woonsocket qualified individual runners to the state cross-country meet at Wednesday's Region 4B meet in Gettysburg.

For the Raiders, who finished fifth as a boys team and seventh in the girls team race, Brenden Estes had a ninth-place boys finish in 18:10.01. Alyssa Jones and Madison Brown finished 15th and 19th to represent the Lyman girls in the state field.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket was fifth as a girls team, led by a fifth-place finish by Sydney Zeller, who ran 20:32.39. Spens Schlicht finished 10th in the boys race, as the Blackhawks finished sixth as a team.

Sunshine Bible Academy won the boys team championship with a score of 15 points, followed by Ipswich with 19 points in second place and Lower Brule in third with 24 points. Rhaecine Samn, of Wakpala, was the individual winner in a time of 17:01.28.

In the girls race, Ipswich went 1-2-3 in the individual races and scored the minimum six points to win the team competition. Macy Heinz was the individual winner in 18:26.03 for the Tigers. Potter County and Sully Buttes took second and third place as teams.