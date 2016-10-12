Sep 11, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Brian Robison (96) talks with kicker Blair Walsh (3) after he missed an extra point kick during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Minnesota won 25-16. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—Running back Adrian Peterson is one of 10 players the Vikings have on injured reserve at a combined cost to the team of about $33 million. Under NFL rules, only one of those 10 is eligible to return this season.

Could it be Peterson, who had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee last month and isn't expected back until December?

"Potentially," Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said Tuesday. "That's all stuff down the road. Once those guys go on the IR list, they're dead cards for eight weeks, and then we just have to re-evaluate where we're at, with all the guys."

The real question is whether Peterson, 31, will be back for 2017, when he is owed a total of $17.75 million, including a $6 million roster bonus, on the first option year of a three-year deal. The Vikings can decline that in March with no financial penalty.

Peterson led the NFL in rushing last season with 1,485 yards but rushed for 100 or more yards only twice in his last seven games of 2015. Making $12 million in salary and bonuses, he averaged 1.8 yards a carry in two games before being injured this season.

The Vikings' running game hasn't been good this season, averaging an NFL-worst 70.6 yards a game, but it has improved since Peterson was hurt.

"Usually Adrian becomes strong as the season goes, and goes stronger as the games progress," Spielman said. "So I look at it as he's going to do everything he can to get back. ... That's (also) at least eight, nine weeks of not taking hits on that body, which is going to make him pretty fresh."

Peterson already renegotiated his contract to get guaranteed money this season and last.

"At the end of the season ...we'll assess everything, where we're at," Spielman said. "I have looked a lot at what our 2017 roster is going to look like, and some of the significant contracts we may have coming up and some of the guys we may not be able to afford to keep. So you're always planning to look ahead from that front."

Confidence game

Spielman said he is confident that kicker Blair Walsh will regain the form that earned him a four-year contract extension worth as much as $14 million.

Walsh, 26, has made five of his past six field-goal attempts but has been under scrutiny all season because he missed a 27-yard attempt in the final seconds of a 10-9 playoff loss to Seattle last season at TCF Bank Stadium.

That compounded when he missed two field goals and one extra point in the Vikings' 25-16 season-opening victory at Tennessee. And when he missed a 46-yard attempt in a lopsided Monday night victory over the New York Giants, coach Mike Zimmer was caught on camera angrily swearing on the sideline.

"Blair has had some struggles, and he will admit that but ... I've been pretty patient, especially with these young guys," Spielman said. "And last week, he kicked the ball well with his kickoffs and he hit all of his PATs and hit the 19-yard field goal. I know coach Zimmer has addressed that as well."

Overall, Walsh is 9-for-12 on field-goal attempts and 10-for-12 on extra-point kicks in five games. Before signing his extension, which kicked in this season, Walsh was 87-for-103 on all field-goal attempts, and 17-of-24 from 50 yards are more, in three seasons.

"We'll monitor that ... but we don't have any plans of bringing in a kicker at this point," Spielman said. "There is no question that it's not physical ability or leg strength or anything like that. It's just him getting his confidence back up to where it was, and I think he'll be able to do that."