Magic let halftime lead disappear

The Dakota Magic let a five-point halftime lead slip away against the Omaha Chargers on Tuesday at the Corn Palace.

The Magic lost the National Basketball League of America contest 106-93. The Magic led 54-49 at halftime.

Myles Coleman led the Magic (5-2) with 22 points and eight rebounds. Marquealis Edwards recorded a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Don Jones added 15 points and Terrell Newton toss in nine points for the Magic.

James Parrot led the Chargers with 33 points and four rebounds. C.J. Carter and Derek Detrick scored 17 and 14 points respectively for the Chargers, who has handed the Magic both their losses this season.

The Magic and Chargers will play again tonight in Omaha, Nebraska.