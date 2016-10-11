Tigers tame Lancers in four sets

YANKTON — Dakota Wesleyan University's volleyball team completed a season sweep of their in-state Great Plains Athletic Conference rival Tuesday, taking down Mount Marty in four sets.

Set scores were 29-27, 21-25, 26-24 and 25-16.

Lauren Tadlock had 21 kills and five blocks for the Tigers, while Dana Misiaszek added 12 kills of her own and Katie Vetch had 10 kills. Michelle Van Epps had 51 set assists and Taylor Spence had 25 digs, one of five Tigers to have at least 10 digs in the match.

Sierra Kloth had 21 kills for the Lancers (6-16, 0-10 GPAC)

The Tigers (13-9, 3-7 GPAC) will travel to Mayville, North Dakota for a triangular with Mayville State and Valley City State on Friday and Saturday.