Sanborn Central/Woonsocket's Abby Doering, right, hits the ball as James Valley Christian's Alaina Dale, left, tries to block it during a prep volleyball match on Tuesday in Forestburg. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

Myah Selland accounted for 19 kills, four blocks and two aces to help propel the Blackhawks to victory. Kyla Morgan registered 12 kills and Abby Doering was credited with 11 kills of her own for SCW, which remains a perfect 6-0 in 281 Conference play.

Samantha Dowling accounted for 12 kills and 12 blocks in the contest for JVC.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (14-5) travels to White Lake on Thursday to play Kimball/White Lake. James Valley Christian (8-12) plays Wessington Springs in Huron on Tuesday.

Colome 3, Gregory 1

GREGORY — Colome picked up a four-set road victory over nearby rival Gregory Tuesday in prep volleyball action in Gregory.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-22.

Leading Colome was Callie Heath had 19 kills, nine blocks and seven digs. Sara O'Bryan had 29 set assists and 11 digs in the Cowgirls' win.

Allison Ekroth had 14 kills for the Gorillas and Maddie Eklund added 39 digs.

Colome (7-11) hosts White River on Thursday. Gregory (8-11) plays Burke/South Central Thursday in Burke.

Bon Homme 3, Scotland 0

TYNDALL — Class A No. 3 Bon Homme defeated Scotland in straight sets on Tuesday night in prep volleyball play.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-12 and 25-13.

Sierra Mesman racked up 15 kills, 13 digs and six blocks in the victory. Jeni Schmidt added 15 digs, five blocks and seven kills for the Cavaliers.

Elyssa Walloch fueled the Highlanders with six kills and five aces and Taylor Bietz had 10 assists and two aces in the loss.

Bon Homme (20-2) plays Corsica-Stickney in Corsica on Thursday. Scotland (4-12) plays Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Thursday in Scotland.

Wessington Springs 3, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

MILLER — Wessington Springs cruised past Sunshine Bible Academy on Tuesday night in prep volleyball play.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-20 and 25-7.

Whitney Reider had 26 assists and three aces for the Spartans, while Jaycee Hohn collected 11 digs and nine kills in the victory.

Cailey Banik had nine digs and three kills in the loss for SBA.

Wessington Springs (5-11) travels to Wolsey on Thursday to play Wolsey-Wessington. Sunshine Bible Academy falls to 2-21.

Winner 3, Chamberlain 1

CHAMBERLAIN — Winner outlasted Chamberlain on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-12, 21-25 and 25-19.

Gracie Littau steered the Winner attack with 17 assists on the night, while Abby Marts and Rachel Sherman were both credited with 13 kills apiece.

Izzy Tyrell registered 24 assists in the loss for the Cubs, while Taylor Sharping collected 28 digs.

Winner (8-12) hosts Wagner on Tuesday. Chamberlain (7-12) plays Platte-Geddes Thursday in Platte.

Parkston 3, Wagner 1

WAGNER — Parkston downed Wagner in prep volleyball action on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-20, 14-25 and 25-17.

Mariah Weber collected 31 digs and four aces, while Paige Semmler notched 15 kills and five blocks in the victory. Sammi Murtha logged 28 assists for the Trojans.

For Wagner, Jensen Holzbauer posted 15 kills and 31 digs in the losing effort. Sierra Juffer contributed 30 digs and 39 assists for the Red Raiders.

Parkston (11-10) plays Parker in Parkston on Thursday. Wagner (10-10) plays Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Thursday in Lake Andes.

Lyman 3, Jones County 1

MURDO — Lyman picked up a road prep volleyball win at Jones County Tuesday, defeating the rival Coyotes in four sets.

Set scores were 21-25, 25-12, 25-12 and 25-16.

For Lyman, Raeann Patrick had 20 kills and Ashton Smith had 13 kills and two blocks. Bailey DeJong had 11 kills and two blocks. Carly Uthe had 24 assists, with Hannah Thiry adding 22 assists. Sara Herman had 24 digs in the victory.

No stats were reported for the Coyotes (6-17).

Lyman (18-7) plays Philip on Thursday in Presho.

Hanson 3, Menno 0

MENNO — Hanson defeated Menno in three straight sets on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-14 and 25-12.

Tayah Waldera and Heather Kayser tallied 20 assists and 12 assists, respectively, and Ashley Moe racked up 12 kills and three aces to lead Hanson to the victory.

Menno was paced by Paige Heckenlaible's eight digs and five blocks. Ashton Vaith posted 17 digs and five kills in the loss.

Hanson (17-4) plays Ethan on Thursday in Alexandria. Menno (7-9) plays Mitchell Christian on Thursday in Menno.

McCook Central/Montrose 3, Garretson 0

SALEM — It was a clean sweep for the Fighting Cougars of McCook Central/Montrose, taking down Garretson in three sets Tuesday in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-9 and 25-19.

Nicole Bies had 16 assists, 12 digs and four aces in the win and Both McKenna Kranz and Aleah Reis had eight kills for MCM. Morgan Koepsell added seven kills of her own in the win.

For the Blue Dragons, Emily Schleuter had 27 digs and Madi Northrup had seven kills and eight digs.

McCook Central/Montrose (14-7) plays Tea Area on Tuesday in Salem. Garretson (0-19) hosts the Titans as well on Thursday.

Bridgewater-Emery 3, Colman-Egan 0

COLMAN — Bridgewater-Emery edged Colman-Egan by sweeping three closely contested sets on Tuesday night in prep volleyball play.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-19 and 25-23.

Hannah Harberts sparked the Huskies with 18 set assists and 15 digs while Sydney Hoffman supplied 10 attacks and two blocks.

Colman-Egan received 11 kills and 25 digs from Burgin Groos in the loss.

Bridgewater-Emery (10-10) plays Gayville-Volin in Bridgewater on Thursday. Colman-Egan (8-8) plays Lake Preston on Thursday in Lake Preston.

Burke/South Central 3, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 1

BONESTEEL — Burke/South Central needed four sets to down Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 19-25, 25-9, 25-16 and 26-24.

Taylee Indahl and Lahna Matucha both netted 15 kills in the victory for the Cougars. Santanya Matucha recorded 12 digs.

For ACDC, Taylor Gray assisted on 16 points while Megan Mudder was credited with 23 digs and seven kills.

Burke/South Central (13-7) plays Gregory on Thursday in Burke. Andes Central/Dakota Christian (7-11) plays Wagner on Thursday in Lake Andes.

Miller 3, Platte-Geddes 1

MILLER — Miller defeated Platte-Geddes in four sets on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-15, 24-26, 27-25 and 25-15.

No individual statistics were reported.

Miller (18-8) plays Wessington Springs on Oct. 21 in Miller. Platte-Geddes (10-7) plays Chamberlain on Thursday in Platte.

Howard 3, Iroquois 0

IROQUOIS — Howard swept Iroquois in straight sets in a prep volleyball match on Tuesday in Iroquois.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-13 and 25-10.

No individual statistics were reported.

Howard (11-9) plays Baltic on Tuesday in Howard. Iroquois (2-19) plays Florence/Henry on Thursday in Iroquois.

Aberdeen Central def. Watertown, 25-15, 20-25, 25-5, 25-16

Alcester-Hudson def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-10, 25-19, 25-13

Arlington def. Sioux Valley, 25-19, 28-26, 22-25, 25-22

Beresford def. Tea Area, 25-18, 25-22, 25-13

Bison def. McIntosh, 25-6, 25-14, 25-22

Bon Homme def. Scotland, 25-14, 25-12, 25-13

Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 25-22, 25-16, 26-24

Bridgewater-Emery def. Colman-Egan, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23

Burke/South Central def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 19-25, 25-9, 25-16, 26-24

Chester def. West Central, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16

Clark/Willow Lake def. Flandreau, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15

Colome def. Gregory, 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22

Dakota Valley def. Lennox, 25-16, 25-14, 25-11

DeSmet def. Hamlin, 25-20, 20-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11

Deubrook def. Dell Rapids, 24-26, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deuel, 25-12, 25-11, 25-19

Florence/Henry def. Estelline, 25-7, 25-16, 25-14

Freeman Academy def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-16, 25-9, 25-23

Groton Area def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 22-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-13

Hanson def. Menno, 25-13, 25-14, 25-12

Harding County def. Baker, Mont., 25-11, 25-15, 25-17

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17

Hendricks, Minn. def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23

Herreid/Selby Area def. Faulkton, 22-25, 28-30, 25-13, 25-22, 15-9

Howard def. Iroquois, 25-11, 25-13, 25-10

Huron def. Brookings, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16

Lemmon def. Grant County, N.D., 25-20, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16

Leola/Frederick def. Britton-Hecla, 25-21, 25-20, 26-24

Lyman def. Jones County, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12, 25-16

Madison def. Milbank Area, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23

Marshall, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-18, 18-25, 25-9, 18-25, 15-10

McCook Central/Montrose def. Garretson, 25-15, 25-9, 25-19

McLaughlin def. Standing Rock, N.D., 25-11, 25-11, 25-15

Miller def. Platte-Geddes, 25-15, 24-26, 27-25, 25-15

Mobridge-Pollock def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-22, 12-25, 25-21, 25-23

Parkston def. Wagner, 25-20, 25-20, 14-25, 25-17

Ponca, Neb. def. Vermillion, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14

Potter County def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-10, 25-11, 25-18

Rapid City Central def. Sturgis Brown, 25-8, 25-14, 25-18

Rapid City Christian def. Edgemont, 25-13, 25-9, 25-9

Rapid City Stevens def. Douglas, 25-10, 25-6, 25-11

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. James Valley Christian, 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22

Sioux Falls Christian def. Tri-Valley, 25-18, 25-14, 25-13

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 18-25, 25-15, 17-25, 25-19, 15-13

Sisseton def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16

Spearfish def. Belle Fourche, 22-25, 25-14, 19-25, 25-18, 15-11

Sully Buttes def. Stanley County, 25-7, 25-11, 25-12

Warner def. Redfield/Doland, 25-11, 25-15, 25-20

Waubay/Summit def. Ipswich, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21

Webster def. Langford, 25-22, 25-15, 25-18

Wessington Springs def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-14, 25-20, 25-7

Winner def. Chamberlain, 25-21, 25-12, 21-25, 25-19

Wolsey-Wessington def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21