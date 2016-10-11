Seniors power Lyman volleyball team

PRESHO—Lyman's success on the volleyball court starts and ends with its seniors.

The Raiders have a whopping nine seniors on their roster, to go along with one junior, one sophomore and one freshman.

Lyman's 18-7 season is in large part to its large number of seniors: Quinn Lulf, Bailey DeJong, Carly Uthe, Brooklyn Halverson, Shelby Schindler, Hanna Thiry, Raeann Patrick, Ashton Smith and Sara Herman.

Keith Herman said it is the most seniors he's had as Lyman's head coach.

"I am pretty dependent on my seniors," said Herman, who is in his second stint as Lyman's coach.

The 6-foot-2 Schindler powers Lyman offensively with 12-to-18 kills a night, said coach Herman.

"We go to her quite a bit offensively," Herman said. "She is probably the most consistent of my hitters right now."

The 5-foot-11 DeJong protects the net at the middle hitter spot for the Raiders.

"She usually gets quite a few touches," Herman said. "She is one of my middle hitters and does a lot for us at the net."

Thiry is the team's starting setter and Sara Herman carries the squad defensively. The Herman, who has been the team's starting libero since her eighth-grade season, has racked up more than 2,500 digs and 2,700 serve receptions in her career. She has signed to play volleyball at Dakota Wesleyan University.

"She handles a lot of stuff in the back row for us," said Herman, who is Sara's father.

Smith, a 5-foot-10 middle hitter, was out with an injury early in the season and is slowly getting back into playing shape.

"We just got her back in the past week and a half, two weeks," Herman said. "We are trying to get back into the original rotations that we had and figuring out that sort of thing is where we are at right now."

Lyman has lost matches against two ranked teams—Bon Homme (No. 3 in Class A) and Sully Buttes (No. 4 in Class B). The Chargers defeated the Raiders twice.

The Raiders have also lost against formidable Class B foes Philip, Wall (twice) and Platte-Geddes.

Lyman also recently topped Kadoka Area in a five-set match last week. Along with Wall and Philip, those three teams will be the hurdles for the Raiders to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2013.

"Playing these tough opponents now will prepare you hopefully for the big games at the end," Herman said about the tough schedule. "The big games, hopefully you learn a few things from them and can handle the pressure later on."