And while some of the championship chases have crystallized with at least an idea of who the top teams are, I have quickly developed my favorite class in South Dakota high school football this year.

That would be Class 9AA.

Part of it is the sheer number of regional teams that are contenders in nine-man's biggest class. That includes recent state champions in Wolsey-Wessington, Gregory and Canistota and a blend of regular contenders and upstarts in Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central, Bon Homme, Mount Vernon/Plankinton and Kimball/White Lake.

It's the perfect passion of traditionally strong football programs and communities that care deeply about those teams. Plus, this area has a history of churning out teams that reach Vermillion, with the last seven state championship games in Class 9AA featuring at least one area team and three of those featuring two area teams.

In some ways, Canistota probably has been overlooked in the Class 9AA chase, moving up from Class 9A a year ago. But quietly, they've reloaded the lineup this year, moved back to the No. 1 slot in the Class 9AA rankings the past few weeks from the South Dakota Sportswriters Association and are quietly marching back to the DakotaDome again.

Gregory, the class' No. 1 team on South Dakota High School Activities Association power points at this stage, has an explosive offense that hasn't scored less than 32 points in a game this season and has held opponents to two touchdowns or less in six of the seven games this season. Their season finale is Friday at Kimball/White Lake, another much improved team this season that is 3-3 and nearly upset Class 9A No. 1 Sully Buttes earlier this season.

One could add Bon Homme and Mount Vernon/Plankinton to the list of teams with powerful offenses, as well. Bon Homme, though 3-3, has shown it can both pass and throw and the Titans (5-1) have scored at least 56 points four times this season.

The Blackhawks, who finished second in Class 9AA, had a ton of seniors a year ago but they've hardly let this be a down year. They're 4-2 and have again shown that they can control the line of scrimmage and will get a test this week in the annual rivalry game with Wolsey-Wessington in Wolsey. The defending state champions, Warbirds have scored at least 36 points in every game this season.

KWL is currently fourth in Region 3 in Class 9AA, with Bon Homme in fifth place in the region. After the top three teams in each region are selected, the next four highest seed-point totals make the playoffs. Whether it's KWL or Bon Homme or WWSSC, Wolsey-Wessington or MVP (the top three teams on points in Region 3), if those teams make the playoffs in those wild card slots, they pose a danger to anyone else in the state.

There's also plenty of intrigue outside of our area. Webster Area has blitzed its way to a 6-0 record and was one game from the DakotaDome a year ago. Baltic, a team that struggled to win at all just a few years ago, is also 6-0 with a couple of very good wins to its name. Britton-Hecla, Chester Area and Stanley County are teams that are going to be tough matchups early in the playoffs.

With a wide open field in Class 9AA, it assures area football fans at least two things. There will probably be upsets, regardless of the seed or ranking. And there's a good chance that the Mitchell area will be in the middle of all of it.