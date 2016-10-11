The No. 16 DWU football team has played three of its last four games on the road. The Tigers are 3-0 on the road this season, but will now try to find the same success at home.

"I feel like when we go on the road, we really know that we have to bear down and do our job and I feel like that is what we have to do here," DWU quarterback Dillon Turner said.

DWU is 1-2 at Joe Quintal Field this season and it will play three of its last five games at home.

"Being at home is always great," DWU coach Ross Cimpl said. "The support that we get from the community and our administration and our fans, it is incredible. For us, that is a huge deal late in the season."

The Tigers homestand starts against No. 24 Concordia College at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Joe Quintal Field. DWU will also host Northwestern College and No. 5 Morningside College during the stretch.

Despite the season-long three-game homestand, Turner said the Tigers need to focus on themselves and they are not looking past the Bulldogs.

"It is always great to play in front of a home crowd and have a lot of people there," Turner said, "but we just need to make sure we focus on our job, execute details and just do assignment sound football."

Turner, offense rolling

Turner and the DWU offense exploded for 721 yards of total offense in last Saturday's 42-37 come-from-behind win over Dordt College.

The offensive output was 60 yards shy of tying the school record for total offense in a game.

"Our offense played well," Cimpl said. "Being able to put up over 700 yards of offense is ridiculous."

Turner was responsible for 606 yards—402 passing and 204 rushing. He finished with three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

It was another stellar performance for the dual threat quarterback, who currently sits in first place in the NAIA with an average of 388 total offensive yards per game. He is closing in on 2,000 career rushing yards, while already passing for 5,767.

For his efforts, Turner was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season. He was also named the NAIA National Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

The junior signal caller passed the conference and national recognition onto the entire team.

"I am giving all the credit to the offensive linemen," Turner said. "They are working their tails off. They might not get the credit, but they are doing a heck of a good job and our receivers are doing a great job and so are our running backs. Our coaches are allowing me to make plays that I am able to. Our defense is stepping up their game and playing good now. We are just really confident in what we have got going."

Turner ranks third in the conference in rushing yards per game (112) and he has scored seven rushing touchdowns.

Cimpl said there is a fine line of how much he wants his quarterback to carry the ball, but added that Turner is good at recognizing when to run and pass.

"I think he understands the position and what he needs to do, but on the other hand for me, if you can make somebody miss and get a couple of extra yards, then that is what you need to do," Cimpl said. "He does a pretty good job evaluating where he needs to be and what he can do and obviously we are seeing the benefits of that."

D-linemen down

DWU defensive lineman Cohl Ratermann (leg) played a couple late snaps last week against the Defenders.

"It was kind of an emergency situation," Cimpl said. "We got him in there for a couple of plays and that was really it. We are hoping this week he should be even closer to full speed."

Ratermann was called into duty because fellow defensive lineman, Zack Clement, went down with a leg injury.

Clement and Ratermann are both expected to play Saturday.

No Bull

Like other college football programs, DWU gives out players of the week awards.

The Tigers give out awards to scout team players on offense and defense, offensive and defensive linemen, offensive and defensive skill players and for special teams.

Dakota Wesleyan also gives out a weekly No Bull award.

No Bull?

"No Bull, in my mind, is our most prestigious award," Cimpl said.

The award is given to a player "that doesn't really care what is going on—whether we are up by 50, down by 50—he is still operating and working his tail off," Cimpl said.

Cimpl added it can be awarded for throwing a block, making a tackle or something that doesn't have to do with scoring a touchdown.

"The players all vote on it and who was the most deserving in it that week," Cimpl said. "I think it is a pretty big deal. No Bull, it is short for another word, but it not really giving into the circumstances good or bad and just doing things a certain way."