Kernels winning the turnover battle

Mitchell's Cody Reichelt (31) watches the ball as it popped loose from Yankton's Michael Heine (9) as Mitchell's Sam Michels (14) closes in for the recovery during a game earlier this year at Joe Quintal Field. (Matt Gade/Republic)

There are a number of reasons why the Mitchell High School football team is on a six-game winning streak.

But for the Kernels, it starts and ends with taking the ball away from the opposition.

For the season, No. 2 Mitchell is plus-10 in turnover margin, which is the difference between takeaways and giveaways for a team. Combine that with an offense that has averaged more than 38 points per game and a defense that's held opponents to less than 15 points per game, the Kernels (6-1) have had the right formula so far this season.

"Winning that turnover battle is something we've prioritized since the beginning," Mitchell head coach Kent VanOverschelde said. "Fortunately, that's been on our side so far this season."

Mitchell's defense has created 18 turnovers (14 interceptions and four fumbles), while recording 21 sacks and 61.5 tackles for loss. Five players—Spencer Neugebauer, Jed Schmidt, Reed Overweg, Sam Michels and Cody Reichelt—each have two or more interceptions on the season, while Carson Max and Jordan Dirkes each have a pick. Neugebauer and Michels lead the team with three interceptions, while Reichelt and Max have each forced a fumble and recovered a fumble this year. Gregory Guthrie is the team leader in sacks with 3.5, followed by three sacks from Reichelt.

VanOverschelde credited defensive coordinator Travis Carpenter for instilling a ball-hawking mindset on defense.

"Coach Carpenter developed a philosophy from the beginning with 'all gas, no brake' and defensively, our kids have been able to put our offense is good situations," VanOverschelde said. "We can win that field position battle and stop momentum from building by getting stops in the red zone. That just keeps building confidence about what we're about defensively."

Since Mitchell's win over Yankton, the Kernels have won the turnover battle in every game. Against Brookings, Mitchell threw an interception but the defense recorded to two interceptions to keep help the Kernels win another turnover battle.

"We have some good (defensive backs) and the linebackers work really well together," Neugebauer said about the defense. "We've really communicated well and that's been our main key."

Offensively, the interception against Brookings was Mitchell's first turnover since the Spearfish game on Sept. 23. The Kernels have appeared to put a premium on ball security as Neugebauer and Michels, who lead the team in carries, only combine for one fumble on the season. Neugebauer has 112 carries for 1,066 yards and has one fumble, while Michels has 53 carries for 363 yards.

"That's been a big deal for us and we work on it in practice," Neugebauer said about ball security. "It's been carrying over to the games."

With only two regular season games remaining before the playoffs, Mitchell's emphasis on winning the turnover battle will only likely increase. In elimination games, teams that don't turn the ball over are more likely to find a way to win and that's something the Kernels don't need reminding of.

"We don't want to have those turnovers and we've been winning the turnover battle," Neugebauer said. "It's been big."