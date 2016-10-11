Search
    Week of Oct. 10 South Dakota Sportswriters Association polls

    By Daily Republic Sports on Oct 10, 2016 at 11:56 p.m.
    Mitchell's Chelsea Brewster, center, goes up for a kill against Sioux Falls O'Gorman's Emma Ronsiek, left, and Grace Ortmann, right, at the Huron Invitational earlier this month. Mitchell's Mandy Schmidt (5), Lauren Larson (2), Mackenzie Miller (10) and Bridget Thill, back right, are in the background. The Kernels are No. 5 in this week's Class AA volleyball poll. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

    This week's South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school football and volleyball polls are below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record, vote points and ranking last week.

    FOOTBALL

    Class 11AAA

    1. SF Roosevelt (6) 7-0 38 1

    2. SF Washington (2) 7-0 34 2

    3. SF O'Gorman 5-2 23 3

    4. Brandon Valley 4-3 17 4

    5. Rapid City Stevens 3-4 5 RV

    RV: Aberdeen Central 3

    Class 11AA

    1. Harrisburg (6) 5-2 38 1

    2. Mitchell (2) 6-1 34 2

    3. Yankton 3-4 20 4

    4. Huron 4-3 15 3

    5. Pierre 3-4 10 5

    RV: Spearfish 2, Douglas 1

    Class 11A

    1. Madison (7) 7-0 39 1

    2. St. Thomas More (1) 7-0 32 2

    3. Tea Area 7-0 25 3

    4. SF Christian 6-1 15 4

    T5. Milbank Area 5-2 3 5

    T5. Dell Rapids 5-2 3 NR

    RV: Hot Springs 2, Dakota Valley 1

    Class 11B

    1. Winner (8) 6-0 40 1

    2. Groton Area 7-0 29 2

    3. Tri-Valley 4-2 20 3

    4. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 4-3 15 4

    5. Chamberlain 5-1 9 5

    RV: Sioux Valley 4, Mobridge-Pollock 2, McCook Central/Montrose 1

    Class 9AA

    1. Canistota (6) 6-0 34 1

    2. Gregory (1) 7-0 30 2

    3. Webster Area (1) 6-0 22 3

    4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 5-1 18 4

    5. Wolsey-Wessington 6-1 8 5

    RV: Britton-Hecla 4, Baltic 3, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1

    Class 9A

    1. Sully Buttes (6) 6-0 37 1

    2. Warner (2) 6-0 34 2

    3. Potter County 6-0 22 3

    4. Colman-Egan 5-1 13 RV

    5. Castlewood/Estelline 5-1 5 5

    RV: Philip 4, Gayville-Volin 4, Scotland 1

    Class 9B

    1. Corsica-Stickney (7) 6-0 36 1

    2. Harding County (2) 6-0 33 2

    3. Langford Area 5-1 21 4

    4. Hamlin 5-1 14 3

    5. Colome 5-1 13 5

    RV: Leola/Frederick 3

    VOLLEYBALL

    CLASS AA

    1. Harrisburg (9) 13-1 45 1

    2. Roosevelt 12-6 34 2

    3. O'Gorman 14-7 25 4

    4. Stevens 18-4 21 3

    5. Mitchell 13-4 9 RV

    ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Huron 11-6

    CLASS A

    1. S.F. Christian (9) 16-3 45 1

    2. Dakota Valley 20-2 36 2

    3. Bon Homme 18-2 25 3

    4. Custer 26-0 18 4

    5. Mobridge-Pollock 18-3 5 RV

    ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: West Central 16-4, Milbank Area 12-4

    CLASS B

    1. Northwestern (9) 25-1 45 1

    2. Warner 20-4 35 2

    3. Chester Area 16-6 25 3

    4. Sully Buttes 22-1 20 4

    5. Parker 18-5 9 5

    ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Kimball-White Lake 15-3

