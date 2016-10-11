Week of Oct. 10 South Dakota Sportswriters Association polls

Mitchell's Chelsea Brewster, center, goes up for a kill against Sioux Falls O'Gorman's Emma Ronsiek, left, and Grace Ortmann, right, at the Huron Invitational earlier this month. Mitchell's Mandy Schmidt (5), Lauren Larson (2), Mackenzie Miller (10) and Bridget Thill, back right, are in the background. The Kernels are No. 5 in this week's Class AA volleyball poll. (Ryan Deal/Republic)