Week of Oct. 10 South Dakota Sportswriters Association polls
This week's South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school football and volleyball polls are below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record, vote points and ranking last week.
FOOTBALL
Class 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (6) 7-0 38 1
2. SF Washington (2) 7-0 34 2
3. SF O'Gorman 5-2 23 3
4. Brandon Valley 4-3 17 4
5. Rapid City Stevens 3-4 5 RV
RV: Aberdeen Central 3
Class 11AA
1. Harrisburg (6) 5-2 38 1
2. Mitchell (2) 6-1 34 2
3. Yankton 3-4 20 4
4. Huron 4-3 15 3
5. Pierre 3-4 10 5
RV: Spearfish 2, Douglas 1
Class 11A
1. Madison (7) 7-0 39 1
2. St. Thomas More (1) 7-0 32 2
3. Tea Area 7-0 25 3
4. SF Christian 6-1 15 4
T5. Milbank Area 5-2 3 5
T5. Dell Rapids 5-2 3 NR
RV: Hot Springs 2, Dakota Valley 1
Class 11B
1. Winner (8) 6-0 40 1
2. Groton Area 7-0 29 2
3. Tri-Valley 4-2 20 3
4. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 4-3 15 4
5. Chamberlain 5-1 9 5
RV: Sioux Valley 4, Mobridge-Pollock 2, McCook Central/Montrose 1
Class 9AA
1. Canistota (6) 6-0 34 1
2. Gregory (1) 7-0 30 2
3. Webster Area (1) 6-0 22 3
4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 5-1 18 4
5. Wolsey-Wessington 6-1 8 5
RV: Britton-Hecla 4, Baltic 3, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1
Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (6) 6-0 37 1
2. Warner (2) 6-0 34 2
3. Potter County 6-0 22 3
4. Colman-Egan 5-1 13 RV
5. Castlewood/Estelline 5-1 5 5
RV: Philip 4, Gayville-Volin 4, Scotland 1
Class 9B
1. Corsica-Stickney (7) 6-0 36 1
2. Harding County (2) 6-0 33 2
3. Langford Area 5-1 21 4
4. Hamlin 5-1 14 3
5. Colome 5-1 13 5
RV: Leola/Frederick 3
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS AA
1. Harrisburg (9) 13-1 45 1
2. Roosevelt 12-6 34 2
3. O'Gorman 14-7 25 4
4. Stevens 18-4 21 3
5. Mitchell 13-4 9 RV
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Huron 11-6
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (9) 16-3 45 1
2. Dakota Valley 20-2 36 2
3. Bon Homme 18-2 25 3
4. Custer 26-0 18 4
5. Mobridge-Pollock 18-3 5 RV
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: West Central 16-4, Milbank Area 12-4
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (9) 25-1 45 1
2. Warner 20-4 35 2
3. Chester Area 16-6 25 3
4. Sully Buttes 22-1 20 4
5. Parker 18-5 9 5
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Kimball-White Lake 15-3