Athlete of the week: DeMers pilots balanced Warrior offense

Winner's Drew DeMers (16) fires pass during the Warriors game against the Parkston Trojans game on Friday in Parkston. (Matt Gade / Republic)

WINNER — The Winner High School football team has what so many other teams covet: balance.

With a multi-faceted rushing attack and a passing game that is precise and efficient, it's no wonder that the Warriors have won their last 18 games and stand as the top-ranked team in Class 11B.

And the attack starts in the hands of quarterback Drew DeMers.

"Drew is a big deal," said Winner coach Dan Aaker. "He's a very unselfish player and he just makes great decisions. He gives us the ability to throw and to run. You can see what he can do when he gets sometime."

In the Warriors' 48-16 win over Parkston on Friday, DeMers had three passing touchdowns, each of them to running back Kayleb Brozik. DeMers was 7-of-9 for 185 yards and three touchdowns, an effort that earned the senior signal-caller The Daily Republic's athlete of the week honor, an an award voted upon by the newspaper's sports staff.

Friday's game was a season-best passing performance for an offense that regularly racks up the rushing yards and averages 51.3 points per game.

"We couldn't ask for much more, really," DeMers said. "We're balanced in the running game and that really opens things up in the passing game for me. Receivers got the ball and linemen blocked and I'm pretty happy with that."

DeMers frequently has receivers wide open when Winner does decide to pass, which he said can lead to some tough decisions.

"It's a good problem to have," he said. "I have to pick someone but I don't think my guys get too mad. With the line I have, I know I'm not going to get hit and there's going to be time."

Aaker said it's the balance that makes his team tough to stop.

"We've got athletes that can run the ball and that's what makes our offense tough to stop," Aaker said. "We can bring it at you or we can throw it and that's just a great combination to have."

On a roster with 19 seniors, with most of those players bringing back experience from the state championship team from a year ago, DeMers said he can feel that the team was able to hit the ground running to start the season.

As the defending champions, DeMers said he can feel that they're getting challenged from every team on their schedule.

"I like the challenge that we know we're going get everyone's best shot, so we can meet the challenge of getting better each week," he said.

And at the same time, it's not difficult getting fired up for a new game each week, DeMers said. The goal of another state championship is out there and the Warriors (6-0) want to be firing on all cylinders. It's not hard for them to get up for Friday night.

"I think it's pretty easy for us," he said. "We're all very competitive guys and we know we can't afford to take a step back. We know teams are gunning for us and we want to stay out in front."