Mitchell lands 4 on all-state softball squad

Senior pitcher/first baseman Alyson VanderPol and sophomore pitcher Tori Misiaszek were named to the first team, while senior catcher Jayci Hinker and sophomore shortstop Hannah Sibson were second team selections.

VanderPol hit .373 on the season and led the team in doubles (10). She was also second on the team in RBIs (18) and was third in hits (25).

Misiaszek hit a team-leading .406. She also lead the team in RBIs (31) and home runs (four). She was second on the team with 26 hits to go along with six doubles and two triples.

Hinker, who made her fourth all-state team, was second for Mitchell in hitting with .386. She lead the team in hits (27) and added 13 RBIs.

Sibson was fourth for the Kernels in hits with 24. She batted .312 and started all 25 games at shortstop for the 5-19-1 Kernels.