Wilson promoted to Magic head coach

Kasib Powell has taken the next step in his coaching career, and so has Nathan Wilson.

On Sunday, Powell was named an assistant coach for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, which is the NBA D-League affiliate of the Miami Heat.

Powell was the head coach of the newly formed and Mitchell-based Dakota Magic, which is a member of the National Basketball League of America.

The news was not so much of a surprise for the Magic, as the organization is meant to help all parties enhance their careers.

"That's the whole reason behind this whole deal is for players as well as coaches alike and students to get an opportunity to move on with their career," Magic President Darryl Greene said. "Kasib, that was one of the reasons that he took the assignment is because he wanted to get into coaching on a higher level and now he is getting that opportunity."

Powell, a former Skyforce player, will join fellow assistant Anthony Carter on head coach Nevada Smith's staff. Smith was named the Skyforce coach last month for the defending D-League champions.

Powell's move down Interstate 90 opens up the door for Wilson, who was an assistant coach for the Magic and has been promoted to head coach.

"He is a very good coach and guys love him," Greene said about Wilson. "We won't have any problem adjusting to coach Wilson."

Wilson, 26, has no prior head coaching experience at the professional level. The Tri-Valley and South Dakota State University graduate, worked as a Skyforce Assistant Director of Basketball Operations/Video Coordinator.

As a member of the Skyforce organization, Wilson was able to work with current NBA players and coaches.

"It is exciting for me, as far as I get to step up there and take over as the leader of this team," Wilson said. "Kasib left me with a great squad and I am just looking forward to continuing to work with these guys and trying to get them to the next level, which is what the ultimate goal is."

Wilson is also a member of the South Dakota Network Basketball, which was formed in 2012 by Powell and Sean Ladd. The organization serves as a developmental training and coaching program in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities.

Wilson feels his experience with the South Dakota Network and the Skyforce has readied him for this opportunity.

"I think I am well prepared just coming from an organization like the Skyforce, being able to learn under some great coaches there and just being in a great environment there," Wilson said. "Then being under Kasib, just learning from him. He has been such a great mentor to me over the last couple of years."

Wilson also feels comfortable taking over for Powell because he already familiar with the team.

"The transition should be easy for me and easy for the players because they have been around me," he said.

The Magic will host the Omaha Chargers at 7 p.m. tonight at the Corn Palace. The Magic have six games left this season.