Turner named GPAC Player of the Week

Dakota Wesleyan quarterback Dillon Turner (15) looks downfield against Doane University earlier this season. Turner was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Monday. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

Turner, a junior from Salem, Arkansas, accounted for 606 total yards, including 204 rushing yards on 22 attempts and a touchdown in DWU's 42-37 win over Dordt College on Saturday. Through the air, he completed 31-of-39 passes for 402 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Turner's 402 passing yards came just shy of Jon Bane's school record of 457 passing yards, which was set in 2012.