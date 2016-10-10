Turner named GPAC Player of the Week
Dakota Wesleyan University quarterback Dillon Turner is the Great Plains Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Turner, a junior from Salem, Arkansas, accounted for 606 total yards, including 204 rushing yards on 22 attempts and a touchdown in DWU's 42-37 win over Dordt College on Saturday. Through the air, he completed 31-of-39 passes for 402 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Turner's 402 passing yards came just shy of Jon Bane's school record of 457 passing yards, which was set in 2012.
Dakota Wesleyan, ranked No. 16, hosts No. 24 Concordia College at 1 p.m. Saturday at Joe Quintal Field.